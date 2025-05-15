Kyle Larson Sums Up the Biggest Transition He Had to Make to Drive an IndyCar in Comparison to a NASCAR Cup or Sprint Car

Arrow McLaren driver Kyle Larson (17) takes a selfie with a fan Tuesday, May 13, 2025, during a practice for the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. | Credit: Bob Goshert/For IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kyle Larson is no stranger to racing outside the NASCAR circuit. He cut his teeth in sprint cars and continues to compete — and win — in dirt and sprint events, a realm where he feels right at home. IndyCars, however, present a different challenge, one that still demands adjustment.

Advertisement

Larson enters his second consecutive attempt at double duty, aiming to complete 1,100 miles in a single day by competing in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. This marks another chapter in his open-wheel endeavors.

During the second day of the open test in April, Larson lost control of the No. 17 HendrickCars.com Arrow McLaren Chevrolet and made contact with the wall. When asked about the incident, Larson owned up to the mistake. He said he mishandled the weight jacker and DRS system — pressing the button but failing to complete the sequence, which led to the crash.

Reflecting on the leap from stock cars to IndyCars, Larson said, “Everything that I race besides an Indy car is so simple, right? Like stock cars, you don’t have to worry about anything other than smashing the gas pedal and shifting some gears and all that. And then sprint cars, you have a wing valve and that’s it.”

Larson acknowledged that IndyCars bring a different level of complexity with multiple in-car tools he’s not accustomed to using. He admitted that it was the reason why the first run was chaotic, where, in the heat of the moment, he simply forgot to push the button back to one.

Larson also addressed why he and Hendrick Motorsports are putting the Charlotte race first this year. He recalled that prioritizing Indianapolis last season disrupted his Cup Series campaign, costing him the regular-season title. On top of that, he mentioned the complications around NASCAR’s waiver process, describing the experience as frustrating despite the thrill of running at Indy.

This time around, both Larson and his team have made it clear that the Coca-Cola 600 takes precedence. Still, he hopes the weather holds steady so that he won’t have to choose one race at the expense of the other.