Kyle Petty All In on Potential Dodge Return to NASCAR 15 Years After Exiting on a High

NASCAR may soon witness the return of a familiar manufacturer — Dodge. They are not novices in the sport, having been an integral part of the sport from 2001 to 2012. Their last NASCAR attempt ended on a high note before they exited due to financial constraints and the challenge of securing team partnerships. Reflecting on Dodge’s potential comeback, Kyle Petty expressed his support.

Petty is excited about his anticipation regarding Dodge’s potential strategies for their NASCAR re-entry — wondering whether they will tiptoe in with an Xfinity or Truck series vehicle or plunge directly into the Cup Series fray. He acknowledged that much remains uncertain in how this will unfold.

“I believe it’s good for the sport in a lot of different ways. I think it’s good for the sport to have another major company in the sport with the same skin in the game as Toyota has, that Chevy has, that Ford has.”

“Because it’s an intricate part of what their marketing is. It’s an intricate part of who the company is. It’s in their DNA. And it’s in Dodge’s DNA. Racing is in Dodge’s DNA. So to be back and Chrysler’s DNA to be back is Big,” he noted.

According to the latest reports, Dodge is aiming to stage a full-fledged Cup Series comeback, potentially timing their return for the 2027 season, which would coincide with the 15th anniversary of their departure. While nothing is set in stone, the wheels are in motion for Dodge’s anticipated return to NASCAR [in Xfinity or Truck], possibly as soon as 2026.

All about Dodge’s last NASCAR season

Dodge ended their NASCAR chapter as champions in their final season, with Brad Keselowski winning his first NASCAR Cup Championship in the #2 Miller Lite-sponsored Dodge, securing five wins throughout the season by edging out Jimmie Johnson for the title.

Penske Racing team, which had been aligned with Dodge since 2003, announced that they would shift allegiances to Ford starting the 2013 season, a move Ralph Gilles, then head of Dodge Motorsports, later described as unexpectedly jarring, leaving Dodge without a recovery plan.

The withdrawal of Penske marked a turning point for Dodge, signaling their inevitable exit from NASCAR — as they were unwilling to align with a mid-tier team and lacked options to partner with a top-tier team.

However, in their swan song year, Dodge’s engineers and support staff, in conjunction with Penske’s top strategists, united with unprecedented determination. The concerted effort was not only about winning; it was about exiting NASCAR with dignity and accomplishment, ensuring they left the sport on a high note.