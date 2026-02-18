Kyle Petty and Denny Hamlin Claim the 2026 Daytona 500 Weekend Was Reminiscent of Peak NASCAR in the 2000s

Over the last few years, many felt that the Daytona 500, the biggest race on the NASCAR calendar, had lost its sheen as it wasn’t as spirited as it used to be. That changed last Sunday.

Advertisement

The 68th Daytona 500 followed a blockbuster script that played out in front of a zestful crowd. The entire feel was that of a 1990s or early 2000s race weekend.

Former driver Kyle Petty was one of the icons who noticed this change, and he was understandably pleased with it. “The crowd and the atmosphere here were reminiscent of 25 years ago,” he began.

“Parking lots were full. The infield was full. The grandstands were full. There was a line at the concession stand. A line in the bathroom,” said Petty on NASCAR: Inside The Race.

“It didn’t make any difference! There were lines everywhere. That is the way Daytona always was. That is the way Daytona is supposed to be,” he added.

Petty’s appreciation wasn’t just reserved for the audience. He also patted Tyler Reddick’s shoulder for the way he reacted emotionally after emerging as the victor. For Petty, it reflected the passion that every driver in the sport must possess.

“You’d think Elvis had come out for an encore, you know?” continued Petty about the excitement in the crowd. “I mean, it was just huge. So, that’s the way it’s supposed to be.”

From the flyover by the USAF Thunderbirds during the pre-race show to Miranda Lambert’s performance to the high-octane superspeedway race, every element of the weekend oozed a special energy. Another icon who loved how things went down was Denny Hamlin.

“Super Bowl-esque” Daytona: Hamlin

Hamlin, who has raced in 21 Daytona 500s so far, believes the latest edition is one of the best ever. His assessment comes not only from what transpired on the track, but from how the entire weekend was put together by the management.

“Whoever kind of did the planning of the event, Frank, the track president there, did a fantastic job. The driver’s meeting room looked great, professional. The stage for pre-race, great. The party on Saturday night… The Bert Kreischer party that they said was Super Bowl-esque. That’s what we need. We need more stuff like that,” said Hamlin on Actions Detrimental.

Hamlin underlined that the high quality of the event throughout the weekend was reflected in the atmosphere. With the sport adopting multiple changes to return to its glory days, such a positive experience is bound to serve as a sign that things are headed in the right direction.