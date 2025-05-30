Kyle Petty Urges Spire Motorsports to Give Carson Hocevar the William Byron Treatment

May 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Carson Hocevar (77) is introduced before the start of the Wurth 400 race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Kyle Petty isn’t running for the job, but if he wanted it, he could easily become president of the Carson Hocevar fan club.

The long-time NASCAR racer turned broadcast analyst recently started a new podcast called ‘Kiss My Ass-phalt’, where he expresses his thoughts and opinions on NASCAR.

One of the first things he touted in his opening show was Carson Hocevar, who won Sunoco Rookie of the Year Honors last season by a huge margin over other rookies such as Josh Berry, Zane Smith, and Kaz Grala.

In no uncertain terms, Petty says Spire Motorsports should sign Hocevar to a long-term contract in much the same way Hendrick Motorsports signed William Byron to a four-year deal last week.

Petty implies that unless Spire ownership gets smart and signs Hocevar to a long-term deal, he could be lured away by a bigger and better-funded team in the near future when his current contract expires.

“I bring up Carson Hocevar because I think that we’re seeing the emergence of a new superstar in this sport,” Petty said. “I go back to Atlanta, everybody was cussing Carson Hocevar at Atlanta, what’s Carson Hocevar doing up here running with us? What’s he doing sticking his nose in? We heard it from (Ryan) Blaney, we heard it from a number of drivers who have won championships and won races.

“Carson Hocevar is flexing his muscle. Carson Hocevar showed that he can lead, he can run up front, and he can race with these guys, and he can race competitive and race clean with these guys.

“If not for a blown engine, we don’t know what could have happened because I think he would have been a factor at the end of the race. At one point in time, we had Carson Hocevar, Chase Briscoe, Tyler Reddick. We saw a changing of the guard with William Byron, we saw a changing of the guard with these guys are all in their early 20s or late 20s, early 30s, running up front.

“The only veteran in that pack was Denny Hamlin. He was still getting it done, but you’re seeing a changing of the guard.”

Petty then made a bold prediction: “So pay close attention to people like this. Watch Carson Hocevar. If I’m Spire (Motorsports), I’m signing him to a long, long, long-term deal right now.

“We know that William Byron just got a new deal. Carson Hocevar deserves a new deal.”