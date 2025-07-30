Joey Logano Does Not Care If NASCAR Fans Boo Him

Although drivers like Martin Truex Jr. have long been fan favorites for their composed demeanor on and off the track, others, including Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, and Joey Logano, have had to develop thick skin in the face of fan criticism.

For Hamlin and Busch, their “villain” personas stem largely from their aggressive driving and outspoken attitudes. In Logano’s case, however, he has admitted in the past that he has no clear understanding of why fans often boo him. He was even met with jeers from the crowd during the NASCAR race in Mexico.

But having grown accustomed to the noise, Logano no longer lets it faze him. During a recent appearance on the Whiskey Riff Raff podcast, he spoke candidly about the conduct away from the track.

He stated, “You’ve got to know why you’re doing it, like the purpose of why you’re doing it. Am I doing it for people to like me? No. So when they don’t like me, screw ’em. I don’t care. I know who I am, right? Like, I know my heart inside.”

He also openly embraced his competitive side, adding, “In a competitive environment, am I cutthroat? Absolutely. Like, it is, ‘I’m there to win and I’m going to take everyone down to do it’… I want to go win. It’s all or nothing.

“That doesn’t make me a bad person. And it’s really hard for people to understand that. But that’s just who I am as a competitive person. I’m just a winner kind of person.”

Logano believes his win-at-all-costs mentality does not define him as a terrible human being because the sting of defeat far outweighs the glory of victory. He explained that once the helmet comes off, he shifts back into his roles as a father, husband, and Christian, striving to excel in those areas as much as he does on the track.

Balancing his competitiveness with his personal life is no easy feat, but Logano refuses to compromise the drive that has brought him success.

He insists that the same grit that fuels his victories is what enables him to make meaningful contributions through the Joey Logano Foundation. For him, changing that part of his identity is not an option, regardless of how fans perceive it.