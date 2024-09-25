“Let’s Not Talk Smack”: “Hater” Kevin Harvick Slammed for Insane NASCAR Take

The round of 12 is just around the corner and the predictions for the next set of eliminations are coming thick and fast. The 2014 Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick recently revealed the four drivers he believed would not be able to make it into the next round.

On a recent episode of his podcast, the motorsports veteran said that Chase Elliott, William Byron, Chase Briscoe, and Daniel Suarez would be eliminated.

The biggest name on that list is Elliott and even Harvick’s co-hosts were surprised at the choice. The veteran believes that the #9 just has not shown a championship-winning pace so far in the playoffs. The Hendrick Motorsports driver finished P2 at Bristol but the former Stewart-Haas Racing driver just does not have the belief that he will get past this round. Elliott has only won one race so far this season but will be hoping to get more under his belt.

“They did good at Bristol…I just think that you’re gonna have to make some noise and you’re gonna have to show that you’re a contender leading laps and running up front as you get closer to the round of 8, the round of 4. They’ve run okay, they’ve been decent but they just haven’t shown the speed that the #5 has,” Harvick explained.

Comparing anyone to Kyle Larson at this point seems a bit unfair because he is just way too good. But the 48-year-old has a point. Just one win so far into the season does not indicate a potential champion. But it doesn’t take long for fortunes to change in the Cup Series.

Fans slam former champion over #9 car pick

Elliott’s popularity is no secret and fans did not appreciate Harvick putting down their favorite driver. They made their opinions clear on X (formerly Twitter) and they did not hold anything back. “Hey @KevinHarvick let’s not talk smack. I’m team @chaseelliott all the way!” one user commented. “Bro is a hater lol we can see who’s still b**t hurt chase is better,” quipped another user.

Other drivers considered to be title favorites also did not have the best form going into the round of 12. One fan drew attention to Denny Hamlin who is also at risk of being eliminated if he doesn’t improve his performances in the #11. “Why Elliott round of 12 is 3 of his best tracks I say Hamlin has a better shot at missing instead of Elliott especially if he doesn’t win Kansas,” they commented.

There was some love for the other Chase on the list as well, Briscoe. A fan believed that he and Harvick had some beef when they were teammates. “Harvick is a Briscoe hater. I don’t mean to make accusations but I’ve caught the vibe from him several times from this year’s podcast that he isn’t a fan. I’d be curious to know what happened while they were teammates that led to this,” they commented.

In all probability, there is no animosity or agenda hidden inside Harvick’s picks. Some of them could come true at the end of the next three races. It would however be a huge surprise if Elliott faces elimination after the Charlotte race.