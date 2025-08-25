Like Dale Earnhardt Jr., Bubba Wallace Left Surprised Over NASCAR Moving All-Star Race to Dover

Although many expected North Wilkesboro Speedway to finally land a points-paying race next season after two strong showings with the NASCAR All-Star Race, few would have predicted Dover Motor Speedway stepping into the All-Star slot in return. The decision stunned veterans like Denny Hamlin and Dale Earnhardt Jr. Now, even Bubba Wallace has been left scratching his head.

After Daytona, Dalton Hopkins of Frontstretch.com asked Wallace about his take on the newly-released 2026 Cup Series schedule and Dover losing its points status to host the All-Star Race. The 23XI racer replied, “Really interested in Dover. I think Dover is probably hot topic for everybody. Really interested in the long-term game plan.”

Wallace continued, “I’m not saying that Dover is going to be there for long term, but like is this a play to like… I think it was a really good fan turnout, right? For the past race here. Really good fan turnout, but previous to that it’s kind of been okay.

“The racing product is (shrugs)… So, I’m just wondering if this is like Dover is going to take the bullet for this year to find something. That’s the way I’m looking at it.”

Wallace’s own history at Dover has been far from favorable. In 11 Cup starts there, he has logged a 20.1 average finish, with just one top-10, a seventh-place effort this July after starting 22nd.

Dale Jr. had previously echoed the same skepticism, admitting he was surprised like everyone else when Dover was announced as the All-Star Race venue. He even agreed with Hamlin’s assessment that Dover fits long, grinding races rather than short exhibition sprints, which is why he’s still struggling to reconcile with the move.

One of the sticking points is Dover’s lack of permanent lighting, meaning temporary fixtures would be necessary to run the All-Star event at night. According to Hamlin, that logistical hurdle is another concern for Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith. Dover, Hamlin argued flatly, isn’t suited to an All-Star showcase and hoped that the move is reconsidered.