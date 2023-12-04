Joe Gibbs Seemingly Confirms Future of Tony Stewart’s Former NASCAR Driver

Last season, Aric Almirola confirmed that he was bidding goodbye to his full-time job at the NASCAR Cup Series level. However, he did mention that he would still be open to a part-time gig in the lower-tier racing series, which finally seems to be happening now. But no, it’s not going to be in a Ford.

A recent post by veteran FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass read, “Aric Almirola has been mentioned to run a part-time Xfinity schedule for JGR next year. This would give credence to those rumors as it sounds like Joe Gibbs is saying he is driving for the team.”

But what exactly made the fans contemplate Almirola’s shift to Toyota?

In the video that Pockrass commented on, Aric Almirola, Christopher Bell, and others were seen hanging out with Joe Gibbs at the recent Commanders game. The owner of Joe Gibbs Racing was seen telling Josh Harris, the Redskins owner and an important investor in JGR, that Aric Almirola is on board with the team.

As the team owner said, “Aric’s driving for us now,” the fans got an update regarding Aric Almirola’s next chapter in his racing career. It looks like Aric Almirola still has quite a few years to go till he completely gives his race suit up.

Aric Almirola’s future more or less confirmed by Bob Pockrass

In another post, Bob Pockrass wrote, “JGR hopes to announce its full Xfinity lineup/plans in a week or so but expect Aric Almirola to be part of those plans as he shows up with Joe Gibbs at the Commanders game today and Gibbs tells Josh Harris (Commanders owner & investor in JGR) that Almirola is driving for JGR now.”

If Aric Almirola looks forward to joining the winningest Toyota team in 2024, he might be looking at the #19 car. Almirola could win races with the JGR equipment as it is with JGR that he started his Xfinity series career. However, this car might be crowded for the upcoming NASCAR season.

As a manufacturer, Toyota might want to see Corey Heim get a few NASCAR Xfinity Series starts. Even Trevor Bayne could return. And what if Ryan Truex falls short of working a full-time season? Moreover, the manufacturer switch could make Almirola’s shift cost him quite a few opportunities.

There are still many unanswered questions. But things seem to be moving along well. It is only a matter of time before the racing community gets to know which car Aric Almirola is going to drive for the 83-year-old team owner.