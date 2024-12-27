“Lil Wayne Is the Best Alive”: When Denny Hamlin Snubbed Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar as the Best Rapper in the World

NASCAR and rap music have found themselves at crossroads at multiple points in history. This is largely owed to the interest that drivers like Denny Hamlin and Mark Martin have in the music genre. In an interview with Jeff Gluck back in 2018, Hamlin provided a picture of who his favorite rappers were.

The question put in front of him was who he thought was the best rapper alive. He responded by stating that Lil Wayne is the best and that he trumps Jay-Z in terms of pure natural talent. However, he did credit the latter for being a popular artist with a great history behind him. His choice caused a doubt in Gluck’s mind.

The reporter mentioned how none of the drivers whom he interviewed considered Kendrick Lamar as the best alive and wondered why that is. Hamlin explained that he was probably overrating Lamar and continued singing praises about Lil Wayne. He said, “Nas said rap was dead many years ago.”

“I just believe that it’s different now than what it used to be. But Lil Weezy can still kick it. It’s a shame he’s in contract disputes with his label or whatever and got all these probably awesome songs that we’ll never ever get to hear because they’re arguing.” The legal battle with the label ended that year, and Hamlin soon got to enjoy a newly released album.

Hamlin’s brief appearance in a Post Malone music video

In 2021, Hamlin and Bubba Wallace starred in the hip-hop superstar Post Malone’s music video for a single titled ‘Motley Crew.’ The video was directed by Cole Bennett and shot at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana. Along with the drivers were multiple stock cars, including 23XI Racing entries.

The storyline of the video involves Malone competing with other NASCAR stars and winning, before celebrating with his ‘Motley Crew’ in victory lane. Thrilled with the opportunity, Hamlin said, “The Post Malone video was a good time. I’m a fan of Post Malone and to be able to represent NASCAR and 23XI Racing in his latest music video was great.”

Such interactions are essential for NASCAR as it continues its efforts toward appealing to the younger generation. However, it remains to be heard if Post Malone has become Hamlin’s favorite rapper following the collaboration, in place of Lil Wayne.