“Price of Being a Celebrity”: Gilbert Arenas Brings Up Jay-Z’s Suit to Lash out at Lawyer Fighting Against Shannon Sharpe

Shannon Sharpe is the latest name in headlines due to an ongoing legal battle. Tony Buzbee, the lawyer fighting against Sharpe, is in familiar territory when it comes to lawsuits against celebrities. Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas brought up Buzbee’s history in the recent Jay-Z lawsuit, which proved to be false. He believes that’s the price of being a celebrity.

It isn’t easy being a figure in the public eye. Any sense of privacy an individual once had is no longer. Fans will engage in conversation during personal time, and it is hard to gauge others’ intentions, especially when money is at the forefront.

Grammy award-winning artist Jay-Z received a lawsuit claiming sexual assault. The case went to court, where the woman accusing Jay-Z eventually filed to dismiss her lawsuit against him. The claims proved to be completely false.

Unfortunately, the accused receives a massive hit to their public image just by association of the charge. Arenas made a guest appearance on VLADTV to speak about the difficulties of legal problems for celebrities.

“They’re going to try to extort it first,” Arenas said. “It’s easy for a Jay-Z to just look at it like, ‘Well, $50,000, what is this, just make it go away.'”

Arenas confessed that lawsuits are extremely common for celebrities. However, most of the time, they don’t pay too much attention and simply pay the fee that the accuser is asking for to make it go away. It becomes a bigger problem once the amount of money begins approaching unreasonable territory.

The former Wizards star experienced the greed from others firsthand in a situation with his ex-fiancée.

Gilbert Arenas won a lawsuit against his ex-fiancée

Arenas realized how quickly money can become a driving force for people, even with someone he once shared a close relationship with. His ex-fiancée, Laura Govan, attempted to sue Arenas over a fake diamond ring, but it didn’t end in her favor.

The three-time NBA All-Star had a great relationship with Govan. He was ready to make her his wife and took the next step by proposing to her. He purchased a $400,000 diamond ring for her. But their honeymoon phase didn’t last for long.

In a matter of roughly eight days, the two broke up. He felt as if he had wasted his money on the ring. As a result, he devised a plan to recover the loss.

“When she comes back, I’m going to have a fake one,” Arenas said. He spent roughly $10,000 on a fake ring, which he swapped for the real one when he had the chance.

Once Arenas and Laura broke up again, and she found out about his sneaky actions, she sued him. She didn’t have much success as she lost her case relatively quickly. The experience gave Arenas insight into the world of celebrities and lawsuits, especially those like Tony Buzbee.