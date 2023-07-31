“Limits to Everything”: Brad Keselowski and Martin Truex Jr. Take Different Tones on Challenging NASCAR Aspect

Last month, Chase Elliott pressed NASCAR to have more night races for the very simple reason that fans had to suffer in the heat for long periods. A valid request, considering NASCAR did have a couple of night races, but the conversation soon died down. This week, however, murmurs have started again around not only fans but also drivers getting uncomfortable in the high temperatures. Veterans Brad Keselowski and Martin Truex Jr. shared their takes on the subject, although both did not insinuate whether they wanted a change in schedule.

Advertisement

At Richmond, temperatures soared into the high 90s, with the temperatures inside the cars touching 135 for pretty much the whole race, as heard on the broadcast and Denny Hamlin’s radio.

Brad Keselowski justifies racing in such conditions as a separating factor

After the race, Keselowski was asked about the track conditions in the media session, and what physical challenges it poses for the drivers. The 2012 champion had a straightforward answer, saying, “Driving a race car isn’t supposed to be easy. It’s supposed to be challenging. That’s what separates the great from the average or the good from the average and everything in between.”

Advertisement

“There’s, of course, limits to everything. The physical duress that it takes to drive a race car and the mental challenge that goes with it, the combination there together I think is what makes winning so special because it’s certainly not handed to you.”

Keselowski was visibly delighted after the race, considering RFK won its first race of the season, sealing Chris Buescher’s place in the playoffs in the process. The #6 has a good cushion above the playoff cut-off himself and will look to get his first win of the season as a driver.

Martin Truex Jr. definitely felt the race was “longer than 400 laps”

Post-race, regular season standings leader Martin Truex Jr. was asked how he felt driving in those conditions, especially considering the temperature in the car was in the high 130s for most of the race.

The 2017 Cup champion said, “It’s tough. Definitely really really felt hot, it felt longer than 400 laps. You know I’ll be honest we got to end of Stage 2 and I’m like ‘There’s no way’, I thought that was a checkered flag. I mean, it just felt really really long. My face felt hottest because the helmet blower just sucks cold air or cool air from outside and it just felt like a hairdryer, so my cheek feels like it’s sunburned.”