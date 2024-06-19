Kevin Harvick Slams Kyle Busch After Bombshell on NASCAR Future

The season has been a frustrating one for Kyle Busch but to openly acknowledge moving away from your current team? That’s something Kevin Harvick is not a fan of. In a recent media interaction, Rowdy was asked if there was any chance of him going back to Joe Gibbs Racing now that Martin Truex Jr. has retired. He said that anything was possible if JGR or even Hendrick Motorsports welcomed him back.

Advertisement

While Harvick understands that it has not been the best season for Busch, it has been the same for the #8 Richard Childress Racing team. It’s been tough for everyone. But when your star driver goes out there and says he would be open to moving to one of RCR’s biggest rivals, that’s not great for morale in a season where there has not been much to celebrate.

“Opening the door to a Joe Gibbs conversation or a Hendrick conversation, that’s just like a kick in the teeth to the guys and gals that are working on your car. To not be committed 100% in your answer to the team that you’re driving for unless you were looking for a way out,” Harvick said on a recent episode of his Happy Hour podcast.

"That's a kick in the teeth to the guys and gals that are working on your car." @KevinHarvick on Kyle Busch's comments to @bobpockrass about the social media chatter of a potential return to Joe Gibbs Racing or Hendrick Motorsports. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/5LENBm1RwE — HarvickHappyHour (@HarvickHappyPod) June 18, 2024

You can’t really blame Rowdy for looking for a way out of the team after the season he’s had. However, will it be from HMS to JGR? Harvick thinks it’ll be neither of them.

Kyle Busch not going to JGR or HMS, speculates Kevin Harvick

Hendrick Motorsports, on the one hand, has a full driver lineup, all of who have been performing as well as they can in their capacity. Joe Gibbs Racing, on the other, is reportedly more interested in acquiring Chase Briscoe’s services. The team already has a seasoned veteran in Denny Hamlin and it would not make sense to sign another one that won’t be a long-term investment.

“I’m so confused about making those comments about driving at Gibbs and Hendrick because I don’t know what that does for you in making your situation better at RCR. I personally don’t see a scenario where he goes back to Hendrick or Gibbs,” Harvick added.