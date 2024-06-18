Who Designs NASCAR Cars? Role of Teams vs Sponsors in the Process

The paint schemes used in NASCAR are quite interesting and often change every other race. Recently, Joe Gibbs Racing shared a video explaining the collaborative process of how the NASCAR paint schemes are designed. There’s a massive influence from the sponsors towards the creation of the final livery.

Advertisement

The video explained that the sponsor organizations have their design teams taking care of the livery. They then send it to the race team who then make some minor adjustments to fit the same onto the car.

In other cases, the in-house design team for the racing organization will come up with their own paint schemes and send them to the primary sponsor for feedback. “Ultimately, the sponsor chooses the final design but it’s usually in a collaboration with our amazing graphics team and the partner,” the JGR video narrated.

The intriguing paint schemes of successful cars give rise to the consumer demand for diecasts. In today’s world, diecasts are perhaps the most sought-after merchandise for race fans, and with good reason. But how are they made?

How are NASCAR diecasts made?

It’s no secret that Lionel Racing is the major brand behind these diecasts and recently NASCAR released a video explaining just how a diecast is made. The most important condition to the company even making a diecast is that the car has to win a race. Several photos are then taken of the car on Victory Lane from different angles, which will be recreated by the artists.

“The Lionel Racing artists use those photos to recreate the details from every dent and scratch to every piece of confetti, rubber, and even dirt,” the video stated. Following this, a 3D render is sent to the factory for production and the finished product takes a few months to get done.

It might not be related to racing per se but such information is often intriguing to several fans who might be into the design aspects of the cars.