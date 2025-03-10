mobile app bar

Chase Elliott Cautiously Optimistic of NASCAR’s International Plans After Mexico City; Michael McDowell Shares His Dream

Rahul Ahluwalia
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (9) during qualifying for the Shrines Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway.

Mar 8, 2025; Avondale, AZ, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (9) during qualifying for the Shrines Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Despite recent rumors surrounding one of NASCAR’s highlights of the 2025 season, the promotion has confirmed its international presence with the upcoming race in Mexico City this summer as ticket sales for the weekend fo live. Ahead of the historic foray into the unknown, fan-favorite driver Chase Elliott gave his thoughts on what he expects from the event.

With NASCAR’s recent tendency to try out new things for its schedule, the Chicago City Street Race being a prime example, the race outside the United States of America can appeal to one of the sport’s stars’ fanbases, Daniel Suarez.

Aiming to build a new fanbase and attract newer fans into stock car racing while statiating an already existing market, one that has been adept of watching the NASCAR Mexico regional series race, the sport’s top tier is ready to capitalize on what could be a future stepping stone for an event further away from mainland North America as well.

While the event promises a lot, Elliott did make a point to temper his expectations as he showed cautious optimism surrounding the upcoming race. “I think it takes a lot of courage and I think anytime you come into a new area, a new part of the world, even a new part of the United States you haven’t been in yet, I think there’s always a concern of how will we be received?” he questioned.

Elliott touched on how the Mexico City race will reveal whether NASCAR is ready to go further into the international market or not and elaborated, “Seeing how this goes, going through the motions can answer the question of, ‘Hey, can we take that to the next level?’ Or maybe this might be the end of the expansion, but regardless, I think it’s a good opportunity.”

“We should be going to Interlagos.”

Contrary to Chase Elliott’s take, fellow NASCAR Cup Series regular Michael McDowell shares a much more confident take on the topic of stock car racing’s top tier going racing outside the United States. The #71 Chevrolet driver for Spire Motorsports voiced his enthusiasm during a recent interview with notable journalist Jeff Gluck.

“Our racing is so, so good and so captivating. What we do on the racetrack is awesome, and we need to bring that to more people, more eyeballs. Mexico City is a great start, but we should be going to Interlagos (in Brazil), we should be going to Spa (Belgium), we should be going to Monza (Italy),” he exclaimed.

An expansion into Europe could be a far-fetched dream for the sport as of now. However, McDowell’s enthusiasm points toward how he feels about it, a notion that could be shared by a significant portion of the fanbase. It remains to be seen how the actual event ultimately fares.

Post Edited By:Srijan Mandal

About the author

Rahul Ahluwalia

Rahul Ahluwalia

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Rahul Ahluwalia is a NASCAR Content Strategist and Journalist at The SportsRush. Hailing from a Journalism and Mass Communication background, Rahul's love for automobiles transformed into his passion for all things racing. With over 1200+ articles under his belt covering a mixture of NASCAR and F1, he has realized his calling in the world of motorsports with actual first hand experience behind the wheel to back it up. He has competed in several autocross events as well as rallycross-style competitions to hone his skills behind the wheel and better understand the mindset of a racecar driver, allowing him to further improve his writing as well. He also has an editorial background with respect to racing and has eye for stories which otherwise go unnoticed. Rahul is also an avid sim racer indulging in various disciplines such as rallying and oval racing during his free time. Having begun his motorsports journey at the start of 2020, he turned his passion into his work allowing him to delve deeper into the ever evolving and world of cars and motorsports. Apart from racing, Rahul also has sound technical knowledge of the automotive industry and automobiles in general. Having grown up playing video games such as Need for Speed, Forza Motorsport and Gran Turismo, it is easy to see where the love for racing and machines inculcated in the first place.

Share this article

Don’t miss these