Chase Elliott Cautiously Optimistic of NASCAR’s International Plans After Mexico City; Michael McDowell Shares His Dream

Despite recent rumors surrounding one of NASCAR’s highlights of the 2025 season, the promotion has confirmed its international presence with the upcoming race in Mexico City this summer as ticket sales for the weekend fo live. Ahead of the historic foray into the unknown, fan-favorite driver Chase Elliott gave his thoughts on what he expects from the event.

With NASCAR’s recent tendency to try out new things for its schedule, the Chicago City Street Race being a prime example, the race outside the United States of America can appeal to one of the sport’s stars’ fanbases, Daniel Suarez.

Aiming to build a new fanbase and attract newer fans into stock car racing while statiating an already existing market, one that has been adept of watching the NASCAR Mexico regional series race, the sport’s top tier is ready to capitalize on what could be a future stepping stone for an event further away from mainland North America as well.

While the event promises a lot, Elliott did make a point to temper his expectations as he showed cautious optimism surrounding the upcoming race. “I think it takes a lot of courage and I think anytime you come into a new area, a new part of the world, even a new part of the United States you haven’t been in yet, I think there’s always a concern of how will we be received?” he questioned.

Elliott touched on how the Mexico City race will reveal whether NASCAR is ready to go further into the international market or not and elaborated, “Seeing how this goes, going through the motions can answer the question of, ‘Hey, can we take that to the next level?’ Or maybe this might be the end of the expansion, but regardless, I think it’s a good opportunity.”

“We should be going to Interlagos.”

Contrary to Chase Elliott’s take, fellow NASCAR Cup Series regular Michael McDowell shares a much more confident take on the topic of stock car racing’s top tier going racing outside the United States. The #71 Chevrolet driver for Spire Motorsports voiced his enthusiasm during a recent interview with notable journalist Jeff Gluck.

“Our racing is so, so good and so captivating. What we do on the racetrack is awesome, and we need to bring that to more people, more eyeballs. Mexico City is a great start, but we should be going to Interlagos (in Brazil), we should be going to Spa (Belgium), we should be going to Monza (Italy),” he exclaimed.

An expansion into Europe could be a far-fetched dream for the sport as of now. However, McDowell’s enthusiasm points toward how he feels about it, a notion that could be shared by a significant portion of the fanbase. It remains to be seen how the actual event ultimately fares.