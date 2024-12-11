“Look At Yourself in the Mirror”: NASCAR Fans Downplay Talk of Lost Essence of the Sport, Defend Chicago Experiment

While NASCAR President Steve Phelps recently lauded the 2024 season as hosting some of the best races in NASCAR history, there remains a sentiment among fans that the sport has lost some of its allure. Indeed, while viewership has dipped since the early 2000s, it showed a substantial increase from the season’s outset, which saw a 27% drop, thanks to three photo finishes this season.

In a recent interaction, NASCAR posed a question to fans alongside a video showcasing NASCAR cars racing through the streets of Chicago: “If you could drive a Cup Series car on the streets of any city, where would it be? “

In response, one fan’s reply dripped with sarcasm, critiquing the current state of the sport: “Whatever streets took me to a real race track…” likely expressing his longing for the thrill of traditional race tracks amid NASCAR’s evolving landscape on road and street courses.

However, many NASCAR fans swiftly came to the sport’s defense. One fan used the Chicago street races as an example of NASCAR’s successful innovations, arguing, “If you watched any of the Chicago street races so far and came away from it saying “Take me to a real racetrack” you should probably look at yourself in the mirror and figure out why you hate fun.”

Another fan gave a pointed rebuttal to criticisms of street courses, asserting, “Street courses are fun stop being old.”

Meanwhile, a supporter of the Chicago races highlighted their value, saying, “Why the hate for Chicago? We’ve had 2 great races there and it’s opened up NASCAR to so much. It’s not gonna replace ovals.”

Another enthusiast expressed affection for the event, remarking, “I love that race. It’s a great event in a beautiful city. I hope @NASCAR takes the series to other great American cities and does the same thing.”

Statistically, the impact of the Chicago event was quite big. The 2023 race carved a path through the city’s streets, attracting over 79,000 spectators and generating $109 million in economic impact, plus $8.3 million in local and state taxes.

The 2024 race, held on July 6th and 7th, although experiencing a slight dip in attendance with 74,922 spectators, saw an increase in tax revenues, which climbed to approximately $9.6 million, demonstrating the growing financial and cultural footprint of these innovative urban races.

The NASCAR community has been positive about the Chicago street race

Although not all fans were thrilled, Jeff Gordon, Vice-President of Hendrick Motorsports, expressed his enthusiasm for the event despite the challenges posed by the weather.

He remarked, “I thought other than just running out of time and not being able to get the full race in and having to stop — it’s a really entertaining event, and I hope it does stay on the circuit.”

The rain certainly added drama to the spectacle for viewers at home, though it might have dampened the spirits of those present on the ground, whether as part of a team or as spectators.

Moreover, the excitement wasn’t confined to just NASCAR insiders. Brad Keselowski, co-owner of RFK Racing, also shared his admiration ahead of the event’s second iteration in 2024, saying,

“I think the city just understands NASCAR a lot better and what NASCAR brings to the community. It’s so surreal to be at a race, just see this field of cars go by at over 100 miles an hour, to just feel that shockwave go through your body. It’s an incredible experience and to see it against the the skyline of Chicago. It’s probably once of a lifetime experience.”

Looking ahead, NASCAR is ready to expand its horizons further by racing at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez road course in Mexico City next year. It will be fascinating to see how the drivers react to this new challenge and what feedback they offer after racing in such a distinctive locale.