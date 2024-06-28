Brad Keselowski Cherishes NASCAR’s Chicago Street Race as a “Once of a Lifetime” Experience

Aug 12, 2023; Speedway, Indiana, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski (6) during practice for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR Cup Series driver and team owner Brad Keselowski is excited ahead of the sport’s revisit to Chicago this season. The RFK owner recently spoke about the inaugural event from last year which saw American stock car racing go live from a street course for the first time in history.

Advertisement

The Windy City hosted the event last year with the Chicago City Street Race returning to the calendar in 2024. Australian V8 Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen headlined the event with a victory in his maiden Cup Series race. The Kiwi driver is expected to be the favorite in the 2024 running of the event once again.

Recapping an exciting day around the city with Brad Keselowski! The day included a stop at iconic @NavyPier, plus a visit with firefighters of Chicago Fire Department Engine 13. We'll see Brad again very soon, July 6th & 7th! #NASCARChicago pic.twitter.com/LCBO607Fvh — NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend (@NASCARChicago) June 28, 2024

Touching on the positive effects of taking the sport to the city and its residents finally starting to warm up to the phenomenon, Brad Keselowski spoke favorably of the upcoming race.

“I think the city just understands NASCAR a lot better and what NASCAR brings to the community. It’s so surreal to be at a race, just see this field of cars go by at over 100 miles an hour, to just feel that shockwave go through your body. It’s an incredible experience and to see it against the the skyline of Chicago. It’s probably once of a lifetime experience.”

The 2024 iteration of the event goes live on Sunday, July 7, 2024. The event aims to attract a newer, more diverse fan base to the sport, giving people an entry point into what is otherwise a somewhat niche avenue in the grand scheme of things.

Brad Keselowski praises the Chicago City Street Race track layout

One of the main highlights from NASCAR’s visit to Chicago is the track which deliberately circles the city’s iconic landmarks such as Buckingham Fountain and Grant Pier.

Keselowski touched on how the same feels like to drive a Next Gen Cup Series car as well as what it would feel like for the spectators and said, “It is a spectacle to not only see the cars but see the track amongst that skyline and the Buckingham Fountain. It’s something you don’t want to miss just even driving the car I feel that way. I can only imagine being able to see the whole race.”

The weekend will also see several artists perform ahead of the main Xfinity and Cup Series races. It remains to be seen how well the race is received this year.