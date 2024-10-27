“Lost My Daddy A Long Time Ago”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Relives Emotional NASCAR Win Over Jeff Gordon

Despite never winning a Cup Series championship, Dale Earnhardt Jr has had an illustrious career with countless memorable moments. One of those came in 2014 at the Martinsville Speedway when he beat Jeff Gordon and won for the first time at the track. It was an emotional day for Dale Jr. and everyone associated with Hendrick Motorsports (HMS) since it was the 10th anniversary of the horrific plane crash that killed 10 people.

Advertisement

Among the deceased were team owner Rick Hendrick’s son, brother, and two nieces. The race ended with a 1-2 finish for HMS thanks to Junior and Gordon. The two-time Xfinity Series champion recently shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) reminiscing about that day and how happy he was to get his hands on the iconic grandfather clock.

The clock has been a trophy since 1964 and it represents the furniture industry of Martinsville and Henry County.

I still feel the great sense of relief to finally get a clock! ️ https://t.co/qTcNylbafR — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) October 26, 2024

“This means so much to all of us,” he’d said after the race. “I lost my daddy a long time ago and I know how hard that is. I can’t imagine losing the amount of people Rick lost. My heart goes out to him during this weekend. This honors them.” Dale Jr. had lost his dad at the Daytona International Speedway only three years before the Hendrick plane crash.

The team was visibly excited after the win as they celebrated with the then-driver of the No. 88 car. Dale Jr.’s burnouts at the Martinsville Speedway, to this day, remain an iconic image in the sport’s history. He put on a fantastic defensive display towards the end of the race as he perfectly positioned his car at every turn to keep Gordon behind him.

That season was special for Dale Jr. Despite being in the twilight years of his career, he had driven like a champion the entire season. He picked up four race wins, which included his second Daytona 500 triumph. The other two wins came at the iconic Pocono Raceway.

2024 marks the 20th year since the plane crash. Hendrick Motorsports winning the Cup Series championship this season would be the perfect way to honor the ones who lost their lives on that unfortunate day.