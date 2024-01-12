NASCAR’s Iconic Martinsville Grandfather Clock: All You Need to Know About the Historic Trophy

The most iconic tracks on NASCAR award the drivers who conquer them with a trophy along with gloating honors. In that regard, no prize is more sought after than the grandfather clock of Martinsville Speedway. The Virginia based short track is as American as it gets with a rich tradition, the grandfather clock, and the most famous hot dog in all of NASCAR.

Advertisement

The idea to present winners with the clock came into existence in 1964 when the track’s founder H. Clay Earles thought that he should give out something unique that represented the furniture industry which Martinsville and Henry County were known for. And thus, the 7-foot Ridgeway clock came into existence.

The grandson of Earles and the current president of the track, Clay Campbell said of his grandfather’s idea, “For whatever reason, Granddaddy just wanted to do something different. He wanted to have a trophy that wouldn’t sit around on a shelf or be put off to the side and collect dust like your typical old trophies.”

Advertisement

Safe to say, no driver who has been given the clock thus far has left it to collect dust. Richard “King” Petty is the one who has won the most number of this unique trophy (12). If there’s one thing that has been constant in NASCAR’s 75 years of history it is the Martinsville race track. Passionately known as the “Paperclip” it has had at least one race on the schedule since NASCAR’s advent.

With time comes tradition and tradition is what has brought this timeless piece of art. In a special addition in the form of a Hall of Fame roll call, the clock chimes every 15 minutes in honor of a racing feat.

What do Martinsville winners do with their clocks?

End of the day, you can only have so many clocks in your house. Jimmie Johnson, who won 9 clocks, has all but one of them displayed at his home. The one he gifted to the late Bruton Smith. Similarly, Darrell Waltrip, with 11 clocks, is the second-most winningest driver at the track. He too has kept some for himself and shared the rest.

Despite the difficulty in finding a place to store all the clocks, 9-time winner Jeff Gordon acknowledged, “It’s a very good problem to have.” Winning their first grandfather clock is certainly a big feat for any driver. Brad Keselowski said after his maiden win at the track, “I don’t like to keep trophies at my house, but this one is going to my house.”

Advertisement

The most recent driver to win the clock was the 2023 Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney. The trophy was sold to the public for $2599.95. Ultimately, the challenges that come with conquering the Paperclip are certainly made worthwhile by the Martinsville Clock.