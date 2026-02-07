mobile app bar

“Love Is Every day”: Amy Earnhardt Shares Her Low-Key Valentine’s Day Tradition With Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Neha Dwivedi
Published

Jan 19, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy during the red carpet at Charlotte Convention Center Crown Ballroom.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy Earnhardt have been together since 2009, and as a couple, they have celebrated their fair share of Valentine’s Days. With two daughters to care for now, they approach the occasion in a low-key way, choosing presence over ceremony and familiarity over grand displays.

The duo talked about the same during a recent episode of the Bless Your Hardt‘ podcast while revealing their plans for 14th February 2026. But it’s the same day of the Xfinity Series race at Daytona, followed by JR Motorsports’ second Cup appearance at the Daytona 500 the next day.

The calendar will leave a little room for traditional celebration. Amy acknowledged the same while reflecting on how often the holiday has coincided with race week in Florida. “Well, we’ve had many Valentine’s Days in Daytona. And usually we would just get each other a little candy from CVS or Walgreens,” she said.

Junior expanded on that ritual by outlining how those moments evolved amid the travel and schedules during the race weekends. “We would drive, we get in, we get in the car, we drive to the gas station, she goes in, gets her stuff, I go in, get my stuff, then we go back to the bus, and we give each other our stuff,” and Amy completed the whole scene with, “And we just eat it all, eat all the candy.”

Amy narrated on her overall take about the day, saying, “Valentine’s Day, I’ve never held, is like a really important holiday. I don’t know, love is every day. But we’ll be in Daytona, and the Xfinity race is on that Saturday. Yeah. So maybe we’ll be celebrating Valentine’s Day.”

Parenthood has further influenced how the day looks inside the Earnhardt household. Amy noted that attention now extends to preparing something for their daughters, often through small baskets that keep the gesture grounded.

While the parents keep things restrained, their daughters, Isla and Nicole, continue to engage with holiday traditions. They still decorate shoeboxes, turning them into mailboxes as a part of classroom customs that have endured across generations. However, Amy clarified that the girls no longer rely on cards, unlike previous times.

Instead, classmates exchange small items, whether trinkets or soft toys, with many families opting to limit candy in favor of other tokens.

