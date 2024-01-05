“That Is Who I Am”: Joey Logano Admits to Being a Hot-Head Because of This

NASCAR fans can associate the word ‘angry’ with quite a few star drivers. Taking up a spot in that long list of names is Joey Logano. Almost every instance in which fans saw the 2x Cup Series champion lose control of himself was from behind the wheel. But what is it that gets him all riled up when he isn’t racing his #22 Ford Mustang?

Advertisement

Talking in Team Penske’s latest episode of Hot Heads, he revealed a few things that he has a no-nonsense policy about.

Asked about his tolerance level for people being late to events or worse yet, making him late to events, he said, “I am a very punctual person. I am early to everything. I hate being late. If you make me late, I am the person who will keep pacing around the room asking ‘Are you ready yet?’. Or I am just leaving you. That is who I am.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Team_Penske/status/1743002604550885556?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Logano also mentioned how he gets annoyed at slow walkers in front of him. But that was nothing compared to the frustration of getting stuck in traffic. He revealed how fidgety he got when he was forced to sit idle in a car, which is understandable, for a man who is used to racing over 200 mph.

Another situation that was put before the champion was ‘losing the TV’s remote control’. With 3 kids in his home, Logano appears to have gotten used to that. He said, “Oh, we never find it. We have three kids. It’s gone all the time. I just walk up and change the channel on the TV itself.”

For the episode’s final question, Logano was asked about his feelings on the lap car. Though he underlined the benefits of the car, he acknowledged that they can pop a nerve or two in certain moments. He chose to remain neutral on the subject.

How Joey Logano turns his anger into motivation for 2024

In addition to these above scenarios, another off-the-track situation that Logano isn’t very fond of is celebrating the NASCAR Champion’s Week in Nashville when it is not him who wears the crown. The 33-year-old told NASCAR during the celebratory weekend that he did get angry to watch his teammate, Ryan Blaney, being the star of the night.

Advertisement

In his words, “If you’re not the 12 team, nobody else wants to be here. I mean, this is what it’s about. It’s about the champion… So you come here and you leave a little mad, but motivated to go up there and do something better.” Logano will be vying for his 3rd Cup Series championship in 2024.

The push that he got from watching Blaney give his final speech should hopefully be enough to make him ascend the Nashville stage this season.