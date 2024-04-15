mobile app bar

“Mad as Hell” Brad Keselowski Blames Himself for RFK’s Speed Troubles Despite Positive Texas Result

Srijan Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Is Brad Keselowski Bitter About Snub in NASCAR Netflix Series?

Oct 14, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski (6) during practice for the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

RFK Racing is a team that continues to show progress with their results getting better with each passing season. However, they are still not at the stage where the drivers would be comfortable enough to bag in wins. At least that’s what Keselwoski feels. After concluding the race at the Texas Motor Speedway in second place, the RFK driver-owner expressed his frustrations with the speed of his car.

Speaking with the media while on pit road, Keselowski mentioned, “We didn’t have a ton of speed. Honestly, I am more frustrated than anything because I feel like we have a great team and we don’t have the speed to go with it. We are doing all we can do to overcome that.”

“The driver in me is frustrated because I feel like these are races I am good enough to win but don’t have the speed enough to do it. The owner in me is mad as hell because it is my fault for not making the cars faster.”

He concluded that it was still possible to have good finishes these days if the team had a great strategy and perfect pit stop. Hence, looking at what they achieved despite not having the best car out there, Keselowski was proud of what his team was able to execute over the weekend.

View on Website

How is Brad Keselowski and RFK’s season going so far?

So far NASCAR has seen nine races take place in the 2024 season and Keselowski has managed to place himself 17th in the points table with four top 10s and three top 5s. He has only led six laps, but that could be explained by the lack of speed exhibited by the RFK Fords.

Meanwhile, Keselowski’s teammate Chris Buescher sits 13th in the standings with five top 10s and one top five. Additionally, he has 20 laps led so far, which is marginally better than his owner. Despite not having the best pace on the field, the duo have managed to score a decent amount of points so far.

Well, if they can find and improve their cars further a win or two can be expected soon enough. Looking forward to next weekend the promotion heads to Talladega Superspeedway. The team would certainly expect to see some better results.

About the author

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Srijan Mandal is a Senior NASCAR Analyst and Editor at The Sportsrush with a wealth of experience and expertise in the world of motorsports. With several thousand articles under his belt over the years, he has established himself as a leading authority on all things racing. His passion for motorsports started at a young age, and he has dedicated his career to covering the sport in all its forms. He is an expert in various disciplines, including stock car racing, American motorsports, Formula 1, IndyCar, NHRA, MotoGP, WRC, WEC, and several more. But Srijan's love for racing goes beyond his writing. He actively competes in professional open-wheel simulation racing, using the number 88 as his racing number. While he mostly participates in GT Endurance classes, he also ventures into Stock Car racing from time to time. In case, you wish to contact Srijan, kindly send an email to him at srijan.mandal@sportsrush.com or just DM him on Twitter.

Read more from Srijan Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these