“Mad as Hell” Brad Keselowski Blames Himself for RFK’s Speed Troubles Despite Positive Texas Result

RFK Racing is a team that continues to show progress with their results getting better with each passing season. However, they are still not at the stage where the drivers would be comfortable enough to bag in wins. At least that’s what Keselwoski feels. After concluding the race at the Texas Motor Speedway in second place, the RFK driver-owner expressed his frustrations with the speed of his car.

Advertisement

Speaking with the media while on pit road, Keselowski mentioned, “We didn’t have a ton of speed. Honestly, I am more frustrated than anything because I feel like we have a great team and we don’t have the speed to go with it. We are doing all we can do to overcome that.”

“The driver in me is frustrated because I feel like these are races I am good enough to win but don’t have the speed enough to do it. The owner in me is mad as hell because it is my fault for not making the cars faster.”

Advertisement

He concluded that it was still possible to have good finishes these days if the team had a great strategy and perfect pit stop. Hence, looking at what they achieved despite not having the best car out there, Keselowski was proud of what his team was able to execute over the weekend.

How is Brad Keselowski and RFK’s season going so far?

So far NASCAR has seen nine races take place in the 2024 season and Keselowski has managed to place himself 17th in the points table with four top 10s and three top 5s. He has only led six laps, but that could be explained by the lack of speed exhibited by the RFK Fords.

Meanwhile, Keselowski’s teammate Chris Buescher sits 13th in the standings with five top 10s and one top five. Additionally, he has 20 laps led so far, which is marginally better than his owner. Despite not having the best pace on the field, the duo have managed to score a decent amount of points so far.

Well, if they can find and improve their cars further a win or two can be expected soon enough. Looking forward to next weekend the promotion heads to Talladega Superspeedway. The team would certainly expect to see some better results.