After Talladega Heartbreak, Why Ford May Find It Difficult to Breakthrough at Dover Amid NASCAR Struggle

Winless after the first nine races in 2024, last weekend’s Talladega outing was just what the doctor ordered for Ford, at least till the last lap. Michael McDowell was on course to give the manufacturer its first win of the season, but an ill-timed block on second-placed Brad Keselowski took both out of contention, giving Tyler Reddick the victory. NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett believes that considering how Talladega ended and the fact that the current Ford drivers have a dismal record at Dover, they may have to wait for their maiden win this season.

The NBC analyst expressed, “Couldn’t have been set up more perfect at Talladega for sure. They had everybody that they wanted in the right spots; Michael McDowell leading the race, Brad Keselowski right there. Everything kind of going their way and probably the best track for them to dominate much as they did there. But to come away with nothing...”

Jarrett expressed that although Keselowski took second place, the result was extremely disappointing considering how McDowell and the RFK driver were running 1-2 with barely half a lap remaining in the race. And considering Ford’s history at Dover, things may still not open up this week.

Repeated Dover disappointment for Ford heavyweights

Brad Keselowski is the only driver of the contingent to have a win at Dover in his career, coming way back in 2012, when he won the Cup Series title. The RFK driver-owner has failed to register a top-5 at the track since 2016.

Defending champion Ryan Blaney’s best finish at the track came last season when he finished third behind Martin Truex Jr. and Ross Chastain. Even two-time champion Joey Logano has failed to crack the code here, failing to register a win in 27 appearances, his best finish being third.

With Toyota and Chevrolet taking home all 10 races of the season, time is running out for Ford and its drivers to cement their place in the playoffs.