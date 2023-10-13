Major NASCAR Debate Invites Sharp Opinions From Dale Earnhardt Jr., Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski

Buschwhacking has been a highly controversial and debatable aspect in recent NASCAR history. The term basically refers to Cup Series drivers heading down into the lower divisions, such as the Xfinity Series, and dominating the races, over the regular season talents at those levels. While this makes no difference for the Cup drivers, the developing talents who often require exposure and experience in these lower divisions are often left deprived.

Over time there have been several debates regarding the limiting of Cup Series drivers, as well as the implementation of rules to prevent Cup division drivers from making repeated appearances in the regular season as well as the playoffs. But have the limitations made the competition reduce in popularity at the lower series’ over time?

Recently, a discussion broke out between several prominent figures in the NASCAR community. The conversation was initiated after journalist Matt Weaver shared a post on social media highlighting old coverage footage of an Xfinity race where most of the drivers in the front of the grid were Cup Series stars. Thereafter, people such as Dale Earnhardt Jr, Brad Keselowski, and Denny Hamlin jumped into the debate regarding the matter.

NASCAR debate breaks involving Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Brad Keselowski



Weaver stated, “I have such a love-hate relationship with Buschwhacking. Less stars on Saturdays, makes Xfinity less popular (-) but the series is almost 1990s-esque with its own identity again (+). Maybe raise limits a little but keep playoffs exclusive. I want to see Cup guys in those cars.“

Thereafter, Junior mentioned, “There are plenty of cup drivers not running even a single race. The limits aren’t a factor imo.” To which Weaver hinted at the difficulty of adding Saturday races to a full Cup package, suggesting that it might be tough to fund.



Subsequently, Junior replied, “I don’t want to speculate why they aren’t choosing to run. But until there are a solid 5-10 cup driver maxing the limit, raising it won’t do much. He further estimated that only two drivers were eligible for the limit in 2023, and suggested that having 10 Cup drivers reach the limit would provide satisfactory competition.



Sometime later responding to Junior and Weaver’s conversation Keselowski shared, “Can speak for only myself: I miss it. Would run 5 races, with a good full-time team.”

The RFK Racing driver further explained that the lack of major sponsor interest made it impossible to add Saturday races to their schedule, as it requires an annual budget of 5-7 million dollars. Sponsors of that size typically prefer to invest in Cup cars, leaving the options of either paying up or driving slower equipment.

Denny Hamlin chimes in on the debate as well

Somewhere in the middle of all this, Hamlin also jumped into the debate and mentioned, “Bushwhacking is gone. Xfinity teams need money from drivers now. They would choose that over a cup driver that could potentially win 10 out of 10 times in 2023. If they have no funding they will throw a cup guy who’s willing to run.“

The debate around Saturday races in lower-tier NASCAR series is complex, with valid arguments on both sides. While funding and sponsorship issues make it difficult for drivers to participate, the presence of Cup drivers can both increase competition and limit opportunities for younger drivers.

Additionally, the absence of Cup drivers could also potentially reduce the popularity of these races among fans over time. Ultimately, the conversation is likely to continue regarding this topic.