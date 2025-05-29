NASCAR Nashville Prize Money: How Much Will Drivers Make During the 2025 Cracker Barrel 400?

A multi-car crash takes NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain (1) out of the race during the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tenn., Sunday, June 30, 2024. | Image Credit: Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After a thrilling and unpredictable outing at Charlotte, NASCAR sets its sights on the Nashville Superspeedway. Given that last year’s Nashville race required a record five overtime restarts to reach a conclusion, it’s no surprise that the payouts have been recalibrated.

The purse for the Cup Series event, the 2025 Cracker Barrel 400, will total $11,055,250, as reported by Bob Pockrass. This figure combines all prize allocations, including payouts for finishing positions, contingency awards, and bonuses for historical performance.

For context, the 2024 Ally 400 at Nashville, purse stood at $8,915,372, while 2023’s payout was $8,516,134. Back in 2022, the figure was a more modest $8,065,125. This year’s substantial boost in purse size can be attributed to rising TV revenue rights though.

Meanwhile, in the Xfinity Series, the purse increase has been less dramatic but nonetheless significant. The winner of the Nashville Xfinity race will collect $1,651,939, up from $1,420,381 in 2024, and slightly more than the $1,616,383 offered in 2023.

The Truck Series race at Nashville will see its purse trimmed to $782,900, a reduction from last year’s $897,631 and 2023’s $940,852. While the Truck Series has experienced a steady decline in payouts, the financial stakes have risen noticeably in both the Cup and Xfinity Series, giving drivers in these categories more incentive than ever to chase victory.

Drivers to look out for at Nashville Superspeedway

Last year’s NASCAR Cup race on the track ended in a surprising finish, with Joey Logano seizing his first win of the season — a conquest that paved the way for his eventual Cup championship. Interestingly though, it was Christopher Bell who dominated much of the event, sweeping the opening two stages and leading 131 laps of 331 before disaster struck.

Bell’s day unraveled after an accident, relegating him to a P36 finish. Meanwhile, with several front-runners falling out of contention amid a chaotic string of late-race restarts, 31 extra laps, and 15 cautions in total, Logano and his Team Penske crew rolled the dice.

Banking on the fuel mileage of the #22 Ford Mustang, they managed to stretch it to the checkered flag. While Logano stole the spotlight, Bell remains a driver to watch closely.

However, when looking at the performance averages, Kyle Larson and Ross Chastain have been the Nashville standouts. Both of them have a win and three top-fives in their last four starts at the track. Larson boasts a stellar average finish of 4.5 while Chastain comes in at 10.3, making them strong contenders in the showdown on Sunday.