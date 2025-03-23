“You’ll Never Make Everyone Happy”: Chase Elliott’s Blunt Verdict About Recent NASCAR Improvement on Short Tracks

Goodyear has made giant strides toward improving NASCAR’s short-track racing product in recent times. The introduction of option tires with a softer tire compound is the latest and most impactful step of the lot. Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott spoke about this at Homestead-Miami and reminded the racing fraternity of a hard fact.

While he appreciates and lauds Goodyear’s efforts, he remains cautious with good reason. He said, “If there’s one thing I have learned throughout me doing this, it is that just when you think you start to figure something out, you don’t. Whatever you think you know, you probably didn’t to begin with. So, I certainly don’t act like I have the answers.”

The option tires have been received well by most drivers on the Cup Series field. Elliott has become a fan of them as well. They make up for, or at least try to make up for, whatever lack of horsepower there is underneath the hood of the Next Gen car. However, not many strong arguments can be made against his stand to not have a victory dinner yet.

Continuing, he was asked what he thought about his fellow competitors wanting to race throughout an event with nothing but the option tires. Elliott’s response was easy to guess. The Dawsonville native noted that there will be complaints about one thing or the other regardless of what changes are made, which makes sense considering only one driver can be the winner at the end of the day.

“It’s a super easy thing to say,” he said . “We’ll do that and somebody will have something to complain about after that. So, you’ll never make everybody happy.” Elliott’s focus is rightly on performing to the best of his abilities no matter what system he is put into and ultimately, that’s not half bad a mindset to have.

Denny Hamlin is pleased with the option tires on short tracks

Just like Chase Elliott, Hamlin was posed with similar questions in his pre-race interview. He talked about how the disparity between the fastest and the slowest car was wide when the Next Gen car was introduced. It has tightened up with time, but Hamlin is happy that the tires are beginning to spread the cars out in the long run.

He said , “So, it’s bringing a lot of positives. Goodyear is testing themselves right now, trying to get softer at all of the tracks, which will be such a bonus. Every race track we’ve talked about this year and it being a better race, which it has been, you can attribute that to the changes we made to the tires and creating tire falloff.”

The question that still looms large is if Goodyear can make the demands for more horsepower obsolete solely with its tire game. As Chase Elliott rightly pointed out, it is better to remain grounded about the ordeal for now.