‘There’s No Reason for This Garbage’: NASCAR Fans Attack Next Gen Car’s Design as Daniel Suarez Shares Close Call On Pit Road

NASCAR tries its best to implement rules and regulations that would make pit stops safe for the crews. But every once in a while, a completely absurd accident occurs and relays just how dangerous the sport is for the crew members. One such incident occurred during the Cup Series race at Bristol on Sunday.

Advertisement

During Stage 2 of the Food City 500, John Hunter Nemechek and his No. 42 Legacy Motor Club pit crew had just completed work on their Toyota Camry XSE. The left front wheel of the car came loose abruptly and rolled down the pit road into Suarez’s pit box. The Trackhouse Racing team was in the process of working on the No. 99 car at this point.

The rogue tire made contact with the rear bumper of Suarez’s ride before bouncing in the air and crashing against the fuel can by the side. Fortunately, none were injured in the incident. Milan Rudanovic (Fueler) and Seth Gajdorus (Rear Changer) were the closest ones to the tire but escaped unscathed and continued their work like nothing had happened.

After finishing the race in 33rd place, Suarez posted a video of the escape on his X handle. He wrote, “After a race like today’s, this video puts everything into perspective! So glad none of my guys got hurt by that tire, especially Seth and Milan.” The reaction of fans to his words wouldn’t please NASCAR and its officials.

One fan said sarcastically, “Good thing one lug nut is keeping the tires on the cars like they wanted!” Another followed, “Yet switching to a single lug was a great idea, or at least that’s what I’m constantly told.” The Next-Gen car was introduced with a single lug nut on wheels to reduce the time that cars spend on pit roads.

He needs to play the lottery this week. — Aileen Fish/Ari Thatcher (@AileenFish) April 13, 2025

While that goal has been reached, such stray accidents are a reason to worry. A comment broke down the seriousness of the issue by seething, “These single lugs are a major safety hazard and are gonna get someone killed. Every fuckin week theres a loose tire flying somewhere. At this point its like nascar is intentionally trying to get a fan, crew member, or driver killed. Theres no reason for this single lug garbage.”

One can’t help but wonder what the solution to this is. Taking a step back and going back to five lug nuts could possibly not be the best way to move forward. And yet, that’s precisely what many seem to want. The contention is that NASCAR is adamant in not admitting the mistake and that this approach will lead to dire consequences.

A fan asked, “When will they admit this was a bad direction? I can’t remember many wheels coming off before Next Turd.” Amid all this chaos, one fan couldn’t help but be awed at the commitment of Milan Rudanovic. They wrote, “Gas man didn’t even flinch. Just kept on keeping on.”

Nemechek was forced to start at the tail-end of the longest line as his penalty for the loose wheel. He eventually finished the race in 21st place.