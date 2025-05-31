Dale Earnhardt Jr. Drops Huge Update on Next Chapter of Incredibly Emotional Journey

Jul 31, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Dale Earnhardt Jr. signs an autograph before the Verizon 200 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Following the highly praised release of the Earnhardt docuseries, which offered an intimate look at the life of Dale Earnhardt Sr., Dale Earnhardt Jr. is now ready to introduce his legendary father’s professional NASCAR start to a new generation of fans through a fresh season of the Becoming Earnhardt podcast.

While Earnhardt Jr. already hosts several podcasts under his Dirty Mo Media banner, including the widely popular The Dale Jr. Download and Bless Your ‘Hardt with his wife Amy, the new venture continues a journey that began two years ago.

In July 2023, Earnhardt Jr. and Dirty Mo Media debuted the first season of Becoming Earnhardt, an eight-episode series chronicling the 1979 NASCAR Cup Series season. That year, Dale Sr. notched his first career victory and captured Rookie of the Year honors.

Now, with the Amazon Prime docuseries on Dale Sr.’s life and legacy having aired on May 22 and 29, Earnhardt Jr. has returned to the studio to record a second season of the podcast.

While the docuseries delved into the emotional side and personal stories of the Earnhardt family, including Kelley Earnhardt Miller recounting her role caring for Dale Jr. during their childhood, the new season of Becoming Earnhardt will shift focus to the 1980 season.

“This series is a ton of fun for me,” says Dale Jr.

Sharing the news with fans on X, Earnhardt Jr. tweeted: “Today I went into the @DirtyMoMedia studios and recorded the full second season of ‘Becoming Earnhardt.’ It’s a series focused around the 1980 season, dad’s first Cup Championship. Follow @DirtyMoMedia for updates on when that will be available. We did a deep dive into the 1979 season a few years ago as well.”

He added: “This series is an opportunity for all of us to learn about the quirky nature of the race teams and the cantankerous personalities that filled up the @NASCAR garages back then. I’m massively nostalgic to the past historical moments in NASCAR competition, so this series is a ton of fun for me.”

Today I went into the @DirtyMoMedia studios and recorded the full second season of "Becoming Earnhardt" It's a series focused around the 1980 season, dad's first Cup Championship. Follow @DirtyMoMedia for updates on when that will be available. We did a deep dive into the 1979… — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) May 30, 2025

Though Junior has struck a chord with fans through the Earnhardt docuseries delving into the personal stories of the Earnhardt family, it remains to be seen if this deeper dive into his father’s professional journey during the 1980 season will captivate audiences, both old and new, as effectively.