Martin Truex Jr. Rues Missed Chances, Hopes to End Dismal NASCAR Stretch at Sonoma

It has almost been a year since Martin Truex Jr. last won a NASCAR Cup Series race and though he is still fourth in the standings, there are regrets over a few missed chances. Sonoma presents a golden opportunity for the driver of the #19 car to finally break that winless run and book his place in the playoffs. He has won four races so far in his career at the track, the most recent one coming just last season.

The 2017 Cup Series champion is the most successful active driver at Sonoma and he will be looking to extend his winning run over there. Truex has run well in several races this season but for whatever reason, he has just come up short at the end of every race.

“We’ve been in contention for most races. Had a couple slip away, a couple of heartbreakers so hopefully we can turn that around, get a little luck on our side, and keep doing what we’re doing and it will all come together,” the Joe Gibbs Racing driver said.

The 2017 Cup Series champion has earned many fans over the years and is one of the most respected drivers on the track. However, his retirement at this point seems closer than a second Cup Series championship.

Is Martin Truex Jr. going to retire soon?

There have been rumors doing the rounds of Truex retiring or at least announcing his retirement pretty soon. Not much has been revealed from the driver’s side but he did say that the decision needs to be made at the right time since it affects a lot more people than the JGR star himself.

“It’s never enough time in this sport because you need to start planning for next year like now. There’s a lot of people that have to make plans and you don’t want to mess them up so you gotta be looking out for everybody else in these situations,” he said.

The 2017 champion would definitely want to get more wins and perhaps another championship under his belt before hanging up his boots for good.