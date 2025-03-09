Did Any NASCAR Driver Help Katherine Legge Ahead of Cup Series Debut?

Dale Coyne Racing with RWR driver Katherine Legge (51) looks out on the track Saturday, May 18, 2024, during practice ahead of qualifying for the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. © Gary Mook/For IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Katherine Legge, set to make her inaugural NASCAR Cup Series debut at Phoenix this weekend for Live Fast Motorsports at the age of 44, is well aware of the challenges that come with reaching this tier of racing.

With a diverse racing background in IMSA, IndyCar, Formula E, and stints on NASCAR’s oval tracks during her time in the Xfinity and ARCA Menards Series, Legge’s main task now is to adeptly handle the Next Gen cars. Yet, given that handling the seventh-generation car is unlike any other stock car, have any fellow NASCAR drivers extended their support to her yet?

In a recent disclosure, Legge expressed her modest aspiration to finish ahead of at least one competitor, viewing it as a notable triumph. She described her integration into the NASCAR community, likening it to her experiences of being the new face on her first day at school or starting a fresh job.

The second female NASCAR Cup driver ever shared that despite her extensive experience, adapting to a new setting in the same field requires time and patience, especially since she tends to be reserved and needs time to warm up to new acquaintances.

Admittedly, Legge has found the racing community to be exceedingly welcoming. She shared, “Everybody has been so friendly, so nice. It’s been such a really cool, supportive paddock, honestly.”

“So many have been helping me this week. It’s made my heart very happy. I’m sure I’ll meet the other drivers, and hopefully, they’re receptive to me. I’m not sure what to expect, so there’s a certain level of apprehension that goes with that.”

Navigating a new environment, Katherine Legge is currently finding her way into the NASCAR world. She recently confessed, “It’s all the auxiliary stuff that I don’t know.”

Her most recent venture in the sport took place in the ARCA Menards series this season, where she debuted at Daytona driving the #23 Chevrolet for Sigma Performance Services and finished in 39th place.

Her experience in the Xfinity Series is more extensive, spanning four races in 2018 and one in 2023, with finishes at Road America, Mid-Ohio Sports Course, Richmond, Charlotte, and a return to Road America, placing 14th, 30th, 28th, 33rd, and 38th, respectively.

It will be intriguing to see how her prior experience on oval tracks will aid her as she tackles an intermediate track in a Next Gen car, combining past insights with new challenges.