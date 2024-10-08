“Massive gamble by NASCAR paid off”: Chicago Street Race Financial Impact Revealed, Fans Give Massive Thumbs Up

Jul 2, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; NASCAR races along Grant Park during the Grant Park 220 of the Chicago Street Race at Chicago Street Race. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

While Shane van Gisbergen may have been the best beneficiary of the inaugural Chicago Street race in 2023, this year it’s clear that the city itself reaped rewards courtesy of the event. According to a recent report by the Sport Industry Research Center (SIRC) at Temple University, prepared for the Chicago Sports Commission, the event pumped nearly $128 million into the local economy.

The 2023 event carved through the streets of Chicago, drawing in over 79,000 spectators and sparking $109 million in economic activity alongside $8.3 million in local and state taxes. Fast forward to the 2024 race on July 6th and 7th, the event raised the stakes higher, pulling in tax revenues of approximately $9.6 million with attendance slightly down at 74,922.

Even more thrills await these streets. JULY 5-6, 2025 | #NASCARChicago — NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend (@NASCARChicago) August 29, 2024

Additionally, the event proved to be a job creator, outpacing last year’s figures. Notable NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass highlighted more insights from the Temple University report on his official X handle, sparking a wave of approval from the fans. Many lauded the governance’s strategic move to introduce a new track and tap into a fresh fan base, celebrating this expansion as a smart play.

One fan enthused, “For once, a massive gamble by NASCAR actually paid off. Impressive.” Another, eager to experience the buzz firsthand, chimed in, “I’d like to go next year. Definitely seems like a fun event.“

Another fan offered a more detailed endorsement, “Over the past two year of racing at the street course, I’ve come to really like the event. These numbers provide that nascar made the right choice trying something new. Introducing new fans to NASCAR is always a positive in my eyes.” Yet another forecasted a long-term commitment, stating confidently, “Keep it on the schedule for the next 10 yrs!”

Chicago Sports Commission released a Temple University study on this year’s Chicago street race: pic.twitter.com/P70f5fPASM — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) October 7, 2024

NASCAR is ready to captivate a new fanbase with another show-stopping debut

In August 2024, NASCAR made another bold move, reminiscent of the Chicago Street Race, by announcing its first points-paying regular season race outside the borders of the United States of America.

The chosen venue is Mexico City’s Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, a 4.304 km road course facility with a seating capacity of 110,000. The event, set for June 2025 is poised to rake in substantial revenue for both the governing body and the city.

The venue is no stranger to such top-tier motorsports, as it currently hosts the Mexican Grand Prix, known today as the Mexico City Grand Prix, under a contract extending through 2025.

The storied 17-turn road course will host a NASCAR race weekend from June 13th to 15th, which will feature the Mexico Series and the Xfinity Series as well, setting the stage for the main Cup race next year.