“That Race Felt Like It Was 700 Miles”: Back When Danica Patrick Logged Her Best Ever NASCAR Finish With Tony Stewart’s Team

Danica Patrick was arguably one of the best female drivers to ever race in NASCAR. She raced full-time for Stewart-Haas Racing from 2013 to 2017 and secured many impressive results during this time. But, the most significant performance of them all came at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2014, in only her second full-time season.

Patrick used to race in the IndyCar championship before heading into stock car racing with Tony Stewart’s team. During her tenure in the open-wheel racing championship, she became the first woman to ever win a race in IndyCar following her victory at the 2008 Indy Japan 300. So by the time Patrick arrived in the Cup Series, she already had the experience to become a strong competitor.

During the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Patrick managed to start the race in 27th place on top of a six-race stretch in which she failed to break into the top 15. There weren’t any signs to indicate that she would be one of the best drivers on the field that day.

However, she battled back to the lead lap twice and put herself in a strong position to win the race. This was, in large part, owed to the expertise of her crew chief, Tony Gibson.

She lost two spots in the last two laps of the race and came out sixth. It was nevertheless her best result in 71 Cup Series starts. Patrick told the press later, “It was a long night. That race felt like it was 700 miles. Sometimes when you’re running well, they feel like that because you’re hoping it stays there and keeps going well, and you keep improving, and you don’t lose it.”