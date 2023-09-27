“Maybe That Scares the Guys Off?”: Denny Hamlin’s Comments About Taylor Swift’s Dating History May Not Sit Well With Her Fans

Anyone who knows about Taylor Swift would agree that relationship breakups have been constant with her. Oftentimes portrayed through her songs, Swift is currently involved with NFL and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce in a high-profile relationship, one that had been the subject of speculations till a week ago.

Well, recently while speaking on the Actions Detrimental podcast, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin opened up about Swift’s rather controversial relationship history, something that might not sit well with the Swifties.

Denny Hamlin speculates Taylor Swift’s controversial relationship history



While speaking on his podcast, Hamlin discussed how Swift’s relationship with Kelce had exploded in conversation and went from 0 to 100 in no time, going deep into what has been a pattern with the music icon.

“I mean certainly she’s had a rough go at it. But it seems like she loves love. You know what I mean? So she gets really involved quickly. And so maybe it maybe that scares the guys off right? ‘Whoa, this chick’s like all in right from the get-go.'”

Hamlin then cited the case of Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston, who has had an equally well-publicized relationship history as that of Swift.

“But I wonder the same thing about Jennifer Aniston. How come she was never able to meet that one? Like it’s heartbreaking for me. I mean seriously like, you know this is, these are sought-after actresses or singers, and like they just can’t, they can’t hold down a relationship.”

Who is Denny Hamlin in a relationship with?



While Hamlin speaks about the tormented relationship history of Taylor Swift and other people of her stature, we take a look at who Hamlin has been in a relationship with all these years. The woman in question is Jordan Fish, who has been a long-time girlfriend of the JGR driver. They even have two daughters together.

Admittedly, the 23XI Racing owner has kept his personal life extremely private and out of the public glare. At the moment, Hamlin is fully focused on getting that elusive first Cup Series championship.

Heading into the playoffs, he is the only driver in the sport’s history with 50+ wins with no title to show for it, something he is desperate to change. This year, he has been one of the most consistent drivers, with only Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson and William Byron looking to be potential challengers for the Cup title.