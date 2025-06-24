How Dating Billionaire Taylor Swift Helped Travis Kelce Catch Up to Patrick Mahomes’ $90 Million Net Worth

It’s hard to believe that nearly two years have passed since Travis Kelce famously invited Taylor Swift to a Chiefs game on his podcast after attending her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City. She showed up at Arrowhead in September 2023, and the rest, as they say, is history. What many initially dismissed as a publicity stunt quickly blossomed into a genuine relationship, and two years later, the couple is not just still together but thriving both personally and professionally.

Taylor was already a global icon long before Kelce entered the picture—her music has filled stadiums worldwide, and she was a multi-millionaire in her own right. But since entering her orbit, Kelce’s star power—and his net worth—have skyrocketed. His fortune has more than doubled in just 18 months, as Swift’s global influence opened doors and created lucrative off-field opportunities for the tight end.

In October 2023, Travis Kelce’s estimated net worth sat at around $40 million. By October 2024, it had climbed to $52 million. Now, as per Marca, it’s an eye-popping $90 million. So, how did he pull that off?

First, there’s football. In August 2024, Kelce signed a two-year, $34.25 million contract extension with the Chiefs, including $17 million in guaranteed money, briefly making him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL. But the real windfall came off the field. Kelce and his brother Jason signed a massive three-year, $100 million deal with Amazon’s Wondery, giving the platform exclusive rights to their hit podcast, New Heights.

In 2023 alone, Travis earned around $35 million in endorsements. He’s inked deals with major brands like Bud Light, Nike, Pfizer, State Farm, McDonald’s, and Papa John’s. His partnership with Pfizer alone reportedly brought in nearly $20 million—more than his annual football salary. In addition to being the Chiefs top TE, Travis’s global fame, after dating Taylor Swift, one of the richest female in the world gave a boost to his wealth.

Kelce’s growing business empire doesn’t stop there. He has brand partnerships with Campbell’s, Experian, General Mills, Subway, and has appeared in commercials for Lowe’s and Pepsi. He’s also made savvy investments, putting money into brands like Garage Beer, where he and Jason became major investors. Meanwhile, the NBC Sports recently highlighted that the “Taylor Swift effect” could boost Travis Kelce’s annual endorsement earnings by $5 million — effectively doubling his usual off-field income.

He’s seen returns from his early stake in the popular hot sauce brand Cholula and holds equity in the French Formula 1 team Alpine. His portfolio also includes Casa Azul Tequila and the performance supplement brand Hilo Nutrition.

And there’s more. Kelce founded Kelce Jam, a music festival that launched in 2023 and returned in 2024 with major sponsorships. He also launched Tru Colors, the NFL’s first player-led apparel collaboration with a team. On the entertainment side, the 3-time Super Bowl champ made cameo appearances in Happy Gilmore 2 and Ryan Murphy’s upcoming series Grotesquerie. Experts project his endorsement earnings will grow by another $5 million this year alone.

Of course, Taylor’s financial trajectory has been even more meteoric. When the couple began dating, her net worth was around $600 million. Today, it’s an astonishing $1.6 billion. While her NFL connection certainly expanded her brand’s reach, most of her wealth explosion came from the Eras Tour, which grossed a record-breaking $2.1 billion worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing tour of all time.

Both Taylor and Travis are riding high, and with no signs of slowing down, their fortunes (and influence) are likely to climb further.

In fact, Travis Kelce’s net worth now matches that of his quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. And while Mahomes earned his $90 million the traditional QB way, Kelce has reached the same financial tier thanks to his business savvy—and a little help from Tay-Tay.