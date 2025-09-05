Michael McDowell Believes Shane van Gisbergen’s NASCAR Road Course Advantage Won’t Last Much Longer: “Just a Matter of Time”

Michael McDowell remains one of the few NASCAR Cup drivers unwilling to buy into the narrative of Shane van Gisbergen’s invincibility. To him, SVG isn’t untouchable; the real hurdle lies in the mindset of the competition.

Even before Watkins Glen, McDowell openly dismissed the idea that SVG was miles ahead, stressing that the Cup Series is all about execution. He even took a jab at rivals who seemed to show up to road courses defeated before the green flag dropped.

Now, with the field grinding through ovals where SVG has shown cracks, the Kiwi still looms large over the playoff picture. If he manages to sneak into the Round of 12, Charlotte’s road course sits waiting, a type of track where his dominance speaks volumes. In six Cup road course starts, SVG has gone for five of them.

Still, McDowell refuses to crown him king of the discipline, even as stars like Kyle Larson and seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson have tipped their cap to his skill. “I have a different perspective of this. What he’s doing right now is incredible. But he’s not Superman,” McDowell said of SVG’s streak.

The Spire Motorsports driver broke it down with precision: “He’s (SVG) doing everything just a little bit better because of his background. He brakes a little later and different going into a turn. His line through turns is a little different. He accelerates a little earlier exiting turns. It’s a matter of feet. But it’s turn after turn, lap after lap.”

McDowell sees SVG’s presence as a rising tide that forces every driver to sharpen their craft as he’s pushing everyone to make some adjustments. “And it will happen. It’s just a matter of time,” he insisted.

McDowell also pointed out that timing has been on SVG’s side. The Next Gen car, far more versatile and road-course friendly than its predecessors, arrived right as the Trackhouse Racing driver jumped into the Cup ranks. Its specifications mirror the SuperCars machines he mastered, giving him a natural edge while others are still learning the ropes.

That’s why even Johnson tempers the hype. He’s adamant that two seasons aren’t enough to declare anyone the GOAT. He reminded fans that legends like Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart built their reputations on road courses, too. If SVG keeps delivering five or ten years down the line, only then will he earn that crown.

Johnson also underlined that NASCAR’s embrace of road and street courses helps broaden its horizons, bringing new fans into the fold. Later this month, the sport will announce the official layout and seating plan for next June’s historic triple-series weekend at Naval Base Coronado. But with the streets and tarmacs set to host the featured Cup race, SVG already looks like the man to beat.