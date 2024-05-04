NASCAR Drivers’ Go-to Drinks: Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick and Kyle Larson’s Choice of Drinks May Shock Fans

The recent Cup Series race in Talladega was an enthralling event that ended with 23XI Racing’s Tyler Reddick in the victory lane. But the race-end wasn’t the only part of the weekend that spiked intrigue. Popular social media channel “Chat Us Up” went around the track asking drivers what their favorite beers were. The responses might come off as surprising for fans.

Bubba Wallace said that Yuengling was his go-to-beer. The brand’s parent company, D. G. Yuengling & Son was established in 1829 and is the oldest operating brewing company in the United States. Wood Brother Racing driver Harrison Burton went the way of Blue Moon. He said, “I’m a Blue Moon guy. Blue Moon with a little orange in there and we are dialed in.”

Former Cup Series champion Joey Logano picked a simple mix of Jack Daniel’s and Coke as his favorite drink. Rookie driver Zane Smith would’ve been better off choosing his sponsor Busch Light. However, he named the lighter Michelob Ultra to be his companion-in-hand. Tyler Reddick was quickest on his feet of them all. Quoting his sponsor, he said, “It’s not beer. It’s Beast, man. Gotta go with Beast. Beast Unleashed or Nasty Beast.”

Carson Hocevar, yet another rookie, was just overjoyed at being able to visit Talladega and being legally allowed to drink. He said, “This is the first time I ever came to Talladega and can drink. So, I’ll probably just sneak over to Ross’s [Chastain] and steal… I’m sure he’s got an unlimited source of Busch. So I’ll probably just steal from him.”

Michael McDowell, Kyle Larson, and Chase Briscoe reveal their beer preferences

Front Row Motorsports driver Michael McDowell responded by stating that he’d been sober for 12 years now. “So, I drink Celsius and water now,” he said. “Orange is my go-to morning [flavor] and lemon-lime in the afternoon.” Stewart-Haas Racing’s Chase Briscoe did one over McDowell by revealing that he’d never had a sip of alcohol in his life. “I’m not the guy,” he said.

Hendrick Motorsports star Kyle Larson isn’t all that fond of beer either. However, he wouldn’t mind a glass of Captain Morgan rum and diet coke late at night. Beer is a drink that has been a big part of NASCAR’s culture over the last 75 years. The answers that the stars gave do provide an interesting perspective of their individualities.