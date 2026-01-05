Mike Joy Credits a Single Figure for Shaping His Legendary NASCAR Broadcasting Career

At 76 years old, Mike Joy stands as one of the most influential media voices in NASCAR history. He has been part of the live broadcast crew for an astounding 45 Daytona 500s across three different outlets, MRN, CBS, and Fox. Today, Joy remains the lead play-by-play voice for Fox’s NASCAR coverage, working alongside Clint Bowyer and Kevin Harvick.

Few broadcasters have the ability to make a stock car race feel as vivid and engaging as Joy does. His gift for storytelling and timing is a major reason fans feel connected to the action, and it’s a skill he traces back to learning from one of the true pioneers of motorsports broadcasting: Ken Squier.

In a 2024 interview, Joy explained that the late Squier was the single most influential figure in shaping his career. That mentorship began at Riverside Park in Massachusetts, long before Joy became a familiar voice to millions. At the time, he was working as a tire installer for a Firestone dealer when he was given the chance to work alongside Squier at the track.

He said, “He was always giving help and advice and never hesitated to recommend me for opportunities as they came about at MRN and later at CBS, and with TBS, TNN, and so on. He was a great mentor.”

That opportunity marked the beginning of a relationship that would define Joy’s professional life, as Squier took him under his wing and helped mold the broadcaster and storyteller fans know today.

He had known early on that he could never be as good as Squier. But he had been taught to become the best version of himself, and that’s what he ended up doing. He said of Squier’s unparalleled magic, “I learned real early on that I was never going to be Ken Squier. He was just a fantastic wordsmith and painted unbelievable word pictures. But he taught me that I could be the best of me and gave me a lot of advice on how to go about that.”

Joy went as far as mentioning that he owed his entire career to Squier. He looked back and reminisced about the chance he got to go from working alongside him to succeeding him at networks like CBS and Fox. It is not just him who has a lot to thank Squier for.

He added, “Dave Moody, Bob Varsha, Dave Despain, David Hobbs, Ned Jarrett—we all owe Ken for our careers and the opportunities to succeed.”

Squier’s influence on NASCAR cannot be understated. He was the one who coined the term “The Great American Race” for the Daytona 500 and also played a big part in televising the event. He lived in Stowe, Vermont, until he died in November 2023 at the age of 88.