“My Biggest Fear Is…”: Joey Logano After Record Win Rescues Dismal NASCAR Season

Ever the competitor, Joey Logano has only had one goal at the start of each NASCAR Cup Series season – winning the championship. This year, it was looking more unlikely than it has in a long time. The Team Penske man finally picked up the win at Nashville after five overtimes to book his place in the playoffs.

Speaking to Sirius XM Radio, the two-time champion revealed that his biggest fear was not having a chance to compete for the championship. That had been looking increasingly likely since his points tally was not convincing. The Nashville win gave him a lifeline and now, the job will be to earn as many playoff points as possible.

“My biggest fear is to go into these last 10 races and not have a chance to win a championship. It just eats me alive and there’s no way to avoid that feeling because I care so much,” the #22 driver said.

Made some noise in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/B8hFlJMRDZ — Team Penske (@Team_Penske) July 1, 2024

It is this hunger to win that has helped him win two Cup Series championships. The Team Penske star will be looking to win his third but right now, things are somewhat looking bleak.

Joey Logano still has a lot to do before the playoffs

Only two drivers in the top 16 currently have fewer points than Logano. If that tally does not improve, it is going to hurt him when the playoffs start. These points can keep a driver from being eliminated from a playoff round even if they do not run well. Logano knows this and has his eyes set on improving that position.

“Our playoff points scenario is not great by no means… We have 10 more races to rack up as many points as possible, playoff points. Break into the top 10 on points is going to be really challenging to get one or two playoff points.” – Joey Logano.

If Logano can replicate what his teammate, Ryan Blaney was able to pull off last year and find a purple patch of form right at the end, he could very well become a three-time champion. For now, though, the focus is on running as well as possible in the remaining regular season races.