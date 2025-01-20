mobile app bar

“My Eyes Are Leaking”: Jeff Gordon Reunites With Cancer Patient After 25 Years, Pushes NASCAR Fans to Tears

Rahul Ahluwalia
Published

Jeff Gordon, a past winner of the Brickyard 400, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, July 30, 2022, during an event to honor past IndyCar and NASCAR winners at this track.

Jeff Gordon, a past winner of the Brickyard 400, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, July 30, 2022, during an event to honor past IndyCar and NASCAR winners at this track. © Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

NASCAR drivers rarely see the same set of fans more than once as the sport keeps moving from place to place across the country. However, former driver Jeff Gordon proved otherwise as the Hendrick Motorsports star recently reunited with a fan he met over 25 years ago. Sharing his experience from his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Gordon’s full circle moment came as he met Cody Keeth once again, a fan he last saw in the year 2000.

“Full-circle moments are truly unforgettable. Back in 2000, I had the honor of hosting 7-year-old Cody Keeth, who was courageously battling Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Last night, we reunited. Special to see him after all these years and meet his family!” he captioned his post, sharing a video of Keeth and his family, all grown up after all these years.

The four-time Cup Series champion taking time out to meet Keeth, who has battled Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma ever since the duo’s first interaction resonated well with fans of the sport as well. “Awwww. This is so wonderful. My eyes are leaking,” wrote one fan. “too damn cool,” another fan wrote as the former #24 HMS driver met up with Keeth.

“Luv these full circle moments Jeff. Wow 25 years, that’s incredible,” expressed another. Keeth was just seven years old when he first met Gordon, who was seen driving in his iconic DuPont colors at the time, behind the wheel of the #24 entry fielded by Rick Hendrick.

“The coolest part is that you really have no idea what your small act of kindness meant to him. We never know… and it’s soooo easy to be kind and loving,” summed up one fan.

Jeff Gordon’s efforts towards curing cancer in children go beyond good wishes and meet-and-greets

The former full-time driver launched his very own cancer foundation in 1999 to fight against cancer in children by the name of Jeff Gordon Children’s Foundation.

I’m a competitive guy. Anyone who knows me will tell you I can’t stand to lose. I’ve never faced anything on the racetrack as tough as childhood cancer. But I won’t stop until I beat it,” he elaborated on the organization’s mission, a goal which has remained with the NASCAR Champion throughout his career and life in sports, and is likely to continue beyond.

In 2023, Gordon and his foundation found a unique way to raise funds for the cause by tempting fans to win one of his personal Chevrolet Corvette cars as they entered.

With over 48 children being diagnosed with cancer daily as per the foundation’s website, Gordon and his team are certainly working towards a noble cause, a glimpse of which came via the former driver’s interaction with a fan 25 years later.

Rahul Ahluwalia

Rahul Ahluwalia

Rahul Ahluwalia is a NASCAR Content Strategist and Journalist at The SportsRush. Hailing from a Journalism and Mass Communication background, Rahul's love for automobiles transformed into his passion for all things racing. With over 1200+ articles under his belt covering a mixture of NASCAR and F1, he has realized his calling in the world of motorsports with actual first hand experience behind the wheel to back it up. He has competed in several autocross events as well as rallycross-style competitions to hone his skills behind the wheel and better understand the mindset of a racecar driver, allowing him to further improve his writing as well. He also has an editorial background with respect to racing and has eye for stories which otherwise go unnoticed. Rahul is also an avid sim racer indulging in various disciplines such as rallying and oval racing during his free time. Having begun his motorsports journey at the start of 2020, he turned his passion into his work allowing him to delve deeper into the ever evolving and world of cars and motorsports. Apart from racing, Rahul also has sound technical knowledge of the automotive industry and automobiles in general. Having grown up playing video games such as Need for Speed, Forza Motorsport and Gran Turismo, it is easy to see where the love for racing and machines inculcated in the first place.

