“My Phone’s Gonna Keep Ringing”: Corey LaJoie Filled With Confidence After Darlington Top-10

Spire Motorsports driver Corey LaJoie had a great date with the Lady in Black on Sunday. He finished the Southern 500 in ninth place and bounced back from a string of upsets both on and off the track. It was his career’s first top-10 result on a non-superspeedway track, making it a crucial juncture. Understandably, he was elated at the result and expressed the same to the press.

He told Frontstretch, “There’s a lot of people chirping, but nonetheless, I’m gonna get paid for that place tonight and my phone’s gonna keep ringing when people want me to drive their car.” His words are an effect of being fired from Spire Motorsports beyond 2024. He is yet to finalize a seat for next season and there have been plenty of talks that he might be left without one in the Cup Series.

The result was the 32-year-old’s tenth top-10 result in 262 premier-tier starts. With his future hazy, a good finish at one of the toughest tracks on the calendar could certainly help with things. His race started off roughly before it smoothened down a bit and worked in his favor. Kyle Larson’s masterclass put him a lap down pretty soon in the race.

He finished Stage 1 in 22nd place and Stage 2 in 23rd place. When he appeared destined to another mid-order finish or worse, a spin by Hocevar in Lap 314 breathed life into his chances again. He returned to the lead lap and made use of accidents around him to break into the top 10. Ten more similar auditions are left for him to make a point to potential future destinations.

Why was Corey LaJoie fired from Spire Motorsports?

LaJoie was a central figure in the team over the last four years. But as it continues expanding and heightening its stature in the sea, the driver has not been able to live up to what’s expected of him. Team owner Jeff Dickerson mentioned in a press release back in July that he couldn’t just match the demanded level of performance and that the No. 7 team needed a clean slate.

He did, however, assure that the team would help him find a Cup Series outfit to settle into next. There haven’t been any revelations of the team’s part in helping him find a new home.

With teams like Rick Ware Racing and Kaulig Racing looking for drivers to fill their entries, it is likely that he stays at the top level. Performances like the one in Darlington will make sure of that.