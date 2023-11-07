“My Wife Can See I Am Off”: Bubba Wallace Reflects on Disappointing End to NASCAR Season

Despite having his career-best season this year, Bubba Wallace did not emerge out of the race car happy after the final race of the season. Not even the fact that his best buddy had won the championship could cheer him up. It was all to do with what transpired in the dying moments of the race between him and Brad Keselowski.

Advertisement

The RFK owner/driver had been absent from qualifying after his wife went into labor and had to start the race from the back of the field. But throughout the race, Keselowski managed to gain ground and get all the way up into the top 10s. However, it was a contact with Wallace that pushed him further back into a 15th-place finish.

Following the events of the weekend, Wallace felt disappointed with the way he ran the #6 car and then posted a note on his social media reflecting on the same. In the note titled ‘Life,’ Wallace mentioned, “Currently 3:42 am… sitting here on the couch questioning everything and I have no idea why. Climbed from the car today with little to no emotion.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DaveyCenter/status/1721527394740158779?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Bubba Wallace then expressed his frustration with the way his race ended and how it affected the #6 team’s top 10 run. Despite his friend winning the championship, Wallace did not feel the expected joy and excitement. He also noted that even though he had a “career year” and finished in the top 10 in points, it did not bring back his happiness.

Bubba Wallace says he does not know what to say to allow his wife to help him

Further into the note, Wallace revealed that he has always turned to music during difficult times. However, during a 5-hour plane ride, he chose to ride in complete silence for 3.5 hours, indicating a deeper level of introspection and contemplation in that moment.

He added, “It’s the helpless feeling that really kicks ya. My wife can see that I’m off but I don’t have the what or the why that I’m feeling this way to allow her to help me… To my peeps out there staring at a blank wall, I’m with you. Tomorrow is another day. Another opportunity. Keep after it. We gon be alright.”

Clearly, Wallace’s note goes to show just how much he has matured as a driver and as a person. After a career-best season, Wallace could perhaps take the next step.