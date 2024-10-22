NASCAR at Homestead-Miami: Everything You Need to Know About The Iconic Track

Homestead-Miami Speedway, a versatile 1.5-mile oval track, plays host to a variety of races, including NASCAR, IndyCar, and FIA GT Championship events. The facility also boasts a 2.21-mile road course that caters to several racing formats. Notably, the speedway features progressive banking of 18-20 degrees in the turns and 4 degrees on the straights.

Originally established in 1995 and initially named the Homestead Motorsports Complex, the track was rebranded in 1998. Over the years, it has been the backdrop for the NASCAR season finale and has welcomed a diverse lineup of events, drawing international competitors from the FIA GT Series.

The upcoming Straught Talk Wireless 400, set for next Sunday, has been a staple at Homestead-Miami Speedway since 1999. From 2002, it served as the climactic final race of the Cup Series season until 2019. Over the past four years, however, the season finale has shifted to Phoenix Raceway, with the Homestead race now featuring as one of the Round of 8 competitions.

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s executive vice president and chief racing development officer, reasoned the shift in 2019, “It is important to note Homestead-Miami has been a terrific host for the championship. But I think equally as important has put on tremendous racing and having full confidence that will continue, allowed us to make a change.”

He also pointed out that returning to the same venue annually could inadvertently give an edge to certain drivers. This prompted NASCAR to explore other possibilities to see what it would be like if the sport had the chance to switch to a different venue.

The track itself has undergone two major reconfigurations to date. The new president of the speedway, Guillermo Santa Cruz, is gearing up to give the South Florida venue a fresh facelift in terms of public perception. Cruz is keen to weave NASCAR more seamlessly into the “broader sports ecosystem,” aiming for it to shine as part of South Florida’s sports landscape.

Top contenders at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Among the current playoff contenders, Christopher Bell stands out as a strong favorite to clinch the race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. With an impressive track record that includes one win, a top-5 finish, and two top-10s out of four races, his average finish is an enviable 10.0.

Chase Elliott is also tipped to turn heads during the race, as he holds the second-best average finish (10.4) among all drivers, despite not having registered a win at the track.

Denny Hamlin and Tyler Reddick are poised to capture significant attention as well, thanks to their performances at the venue. Hamlin, in particular, has won three races at Homestead-Miami Speedway, triumphing in 2020, 2013, and 2009.