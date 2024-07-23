NASCAR at Indy: How the Quad-Oval’s Racing Philosophy Was Similar to Cup Series’ Superspeedway Strategies

NASCAR Cup Series drivers Tyler Reddick (45) and Denny Hamlin (11) lead the field around the first turn after taking the green flag on Sunday, July 21, 2024, during the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

It’s not always the fastest car that wins at the superspeedways in the NASCAR Cup Series. More often than not, it is the team that plays the strategy right that takes the checkered flag. Indianapolis (despite not being a superspeedway) was no different but that is exactly what Kyle Larson did. After the race, the Hendrick Motorsports star was not sure if he had the fastest car. Of course, speed was a factor but what won Yung Money the race was his team’s strategy.

“I think my car was really good, but I just don’t know,” Larson told The Athletic. “I never got to be out in the lead, really. As of right now, I don’t know who had the fastest car. I think we definitely had a first- or probably second-place car.”

What happened was the #5 team decided to bring Yung Money in at a time when no one was pitting. Indianapolis is a place where track position is key. To pass a car, the difference in speed needs to be quite high compared to other tracks. That’s where Larson won the race on strategy. He pitted for fuel and had a lot of speed right until the end which made passing cars easier as he sailed to his fourth race win of the season.

here are mostly all of Kyle Larson’s passes he made coming through the field on that last green flag run after the restart. pic.twitter.com/0PHVg5Pauo — 𝖈𝖊𝖘𝖆𝖗 🏁 (@ohthatscesarr) July 22, 2024

Passing on this track was never easy which makes it a test for the drivers and Larson did not buckle under the pressure. Given the history of those who have won at the iconic Indianapolis Oval, the #5 driver could well be on his way to becoming champion again.

Can Larson add to the Brickyard legacy?

A whopping 82% of race winners on this track are Cup Series champions. This of course doesn’t include the road course winners of the last three seasons. Another interesting statistic about the track is that one-third of the race winners here have gone on to win the championship that season. Considering the form and consistency of Larson, it would not be surprising to see him add to that legacy.

“The 5 team is very, very strong, one of the best teams out there obviously. Now having this win under their belt, it’s really going to set the tone for the rest of the season of who’s the biggest threat for the championship. I know this is not Phoenix, but it’s about momentum, confidence, being able to step up in the biggest moments,” HMS vice chairman Jeff Gordon said.

Gordon is one of the drivers that won Indy and went on to win the championship. He is a five-time winner at this venue and a legend of the Brickyard. It is tough to follow in his footsteps but if anyone can do it right now, it is Yung Money.