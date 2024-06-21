NASCAR Charter Update: What Gene Haas’ Charter Decision Means for Shr Drivers

Eugene Gene Francis Haas (USA, MoneyGram Haas F1 Team), F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on July 28, 2023 in Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium. (Photo by HOCH ZWEI)

Stewart-Haas Racing’s exit from the NASCAR Cup Series competition has prompted part-owner of the team Gene Haas to split ways with Tony Stewart and run a standalone team come 2025. Haas announced his presence in Cup as well as Xfinity Series racing from next season, fielding one and two entries in the nationwide series respectively.

Touting motorsports such as NASCAR and F1 as vital resources to market his business Haas Tooling, the 71-year-old owner released a statement announcing his continued presence in stock car racing.

“My commitment to motorsports hasn’t changed, just the scope of my involvement.”

In light of what has been a surprise development with the Haas Factory Team competing in the sport, one of SHR’s drivers could have a chance at redeeming their career with the team.

Defending Xfinity Series champion Cole Custer is one driver who could be bumped up into full-time Sunday racing owing to his long sponsorship ties with Haas. Another driver in consideration for the same could be Noah Gragson who has shown promise and commitment toward the team during his tenure.

🚨 Gene Haas is staying in #NASCAR 🚨 "Haas Factory Team" will retain one @StewartHaasRcng charter and operate a 2-car Xfinity Series team in 2025. It'll operate out of the current SHR facility and Joe Custer will be the team president. What do you think of the news? ⬇️ — SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) June 20, 2024

Crucial team decisions such as sponsors and driver lineup are yet to be decided as Gene Haas prepares to use the existing SHR campuses for his solo endeavors in the sport going forward. It remains to be seen whether the organization goes the route of hiring internally or looks forward to a fresh start in terms of their talent on the track.

Cole Custer’s father to head Gene Haas’ upcoming NASCAR Cup Series team in 2025

While the upcoming single-car team has not announced any manufacturer, driver, or sponsorship alliances as of now, the formation of a Haas Factory Team will see NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Cole Custer’s father head the organization’s Cup Series operations.

Currently acting as the Chief Operating Officer of the Haas F1 Team, Joe Custer will be in charge of the outfit’s single-car operation.

Gene Haas will retain one SHR charter for new entity Haas Factory Team. It will also have two-car Xfinity program. Will operate out of current SHR facility. Joe Custer will run the operation. No mention of drivers, sponsors or manufacturer in news release. — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 20, 2024

This further hints towards Cole Custer getting a shot at what could be his reckoning in the Cup Series. It is to be expected that akin to SHR’s alliance, the new team will also be seen running Ford-manufactured Mustang Dark Horse cars.

Meanwhile, NASCAR heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend as Stewart-Haas Racing aims to close out their final year on a high with their current charters.