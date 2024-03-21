NASCAR COTA Prize Money in 2024: Prize Money at Stake Compared to 2023

As NASCAR moves on to its first road course race of the 2024 schedule, one thing is certain: the purse amount is about to break the bank considering the payouts of last year. And it is not just for the Cup Series race. There is a significant rise in the payout for the Xfinity and the Truck series races too. So how big are the numbers this year?

Last year, the purse was $9,294,829, and this time the Cup Series purse is near the $10 million mark.

In a recent post, veteran FOX Sports journalist, Bob Pockrass wrote, “Purses for COTA weekend. Includes all payouts to all positions, contingency awards, year-end points fund. For Cup, incl charter team payouts for participating, 3-year charter performance history, etc. Cup: $9,740,789, Xfinity: $1,778,948, Trucks: $794,098.”

Now the question is, who are the drivers best suited to win the first road course race of this season?

Top NASCAR driver picks to win at COTA

23XI Racing’s Tyler Reddick is the defending champion at COTA and is currently the favorite to win this year. The Toyota pilot flaunts an average finish of 4.5 at NASCAR’s road courses, which includes his three victories since 2022.

Not far behind is HMS ace, William Byron. His fifth-place finisher at COTA last year makes him another strong driver to contend for the win. After having closed the season with a triumph at The Glen and another at Charlotte, the #24 driver has an average finish of 7.2, as per NBC Sports on road courses.

Although not on a full-time schedule, AJ Allmendinger is on a part-time stint this year. Even so, his road course prowess cannot be denied. Certainly, his performance at COTA has not been indicative of that, but still, in his three starts at COTA in the Xfinity Series, he has two victories and a runner-up finish to his credit.

Another driver who could run up front, if not win, is Shane van Gisbergen. The way he wiped out last year’s Grant Park 220 at Chicago is indeed a remarkable feat and fresh out of Trackhouse Racing’s development program, this racer does have what it takes to win races. But can he beat the seasoned regulars?

Well, one can only wait and watch.