Why “Least Technical” Kansas Is One of the Trickiest Tracks in NASCAR

After three challenging races in Round of 16 tracks, the Kansas Speedway must not look very daunting to drivers or fans. It’s a fairly standard intermediate track that most drivers have mastered. However, according to Chase Briscoe, there is a tricky aspect to running there that might escape a lot of people’s minds. Sometimes, it’s not just about how you use your pedals or when you turn. Kansas is a track where placement holds a lot of value.

The Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) driver believes that everyone drives close to the fence in Kansas since that’s where the grip is. Doing so at high speeds and attempting to pass while keeping the balance of the car intact is not an easy task. The slightest error can send a driver straight into the wall and ruin their race. Others could get caught up in the wreck as well. There is also the element of wind gusting at high speeds that can upset the aero-balance of a car.

“I would say in some ways it’s probably the least technical, but in other ways, it’s one of the more technical tracks,” Briscoe said in a media interaction. “Kansas has become a track where everybody runs on the fence. So it’s really, really hard to pass there. Your car does have to be really balanced there just to be able to pass anybody and not get tight behind guys. Any time you run the fence, there’s a technical aspect to it.”

The #14 driver is currently last in the Round of 12 standings, 7 points below the cutline. That’s not a big margin to make up with three races to go but the SHR star cannot afford bad runs or finishes outside the top 20. He does not have the best car on the track but decent points finishes can see him through to the next round if others mess up.

Briscoe explains the secret to success at Kansas

Briscoe knows that he is far from being one of the favorites for the title but he still has a lot of confidence in his team. SHR will be closing shop at the end of this season and they would like to go out on a positive note. Performing well at Kansas is key to that goal. The #14 driver explained to the press about what it takes to win in the Sunflower State apart from having a good balance.

An aggressive racing style and raw speed will make much of the difference considering the challenges. “When I think of Kansas, I think your car has to have good speed,” he detailed. “It has to have good balance because you have to be extremely aggressive, and you just have to be really good on restarts. If you can have good restarts and gain a lot of spots, it just completely changes the complexion of your race.”

The future Joe Gibbs Racing driver will have his eyes on Talladega and Charlotte as both are wildcard tracks where anything can happen. A good performance in Kansas would be the perfect start for him in the Round of 12.