NASCAR Could Bow Down to Denny Hamlin & Kevin Harvick’s Demands Around Controversial Championship Format

According to reports, NASCAR could give in to the demands of the stock car racing fraternity as well as outspoken drivers in the Cup Series such as Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick after much contention of the Playoffs format after this season’s championship finale.

While Team Penske’s Joey Logano and Roger Penske’s racing outfit managed to play by the rules of the system and adhere to what is asked of a driver and team in modern-day NASCAR, the community was left with a sour taste in their mouth after the Phoenix title decider.

It is widely accepted that the playoff format is here to stay. However, NASCAR COO Steve O’Donnell hinted at how changes for the format are in consideration, with a possibility of the championship race going away from Phoenix.

Despite the difficulty in replicating the event due to the track being owned by the governing body themselves along with a supportive legislature and a market known to respond to the Playoffs format, changes have not been wiped completely off the table.

O’Donnell elaborated on the same, stating, “I would not limit something just to Miami if we were to rotate it. I think you’d have a broader look at venues that could host a championship.”

“But short term we’re in Phoenix, we’re extremely happy there and we want to make sure that whatever we do, we continue to grow the sport when it relates to the playoffs,” he elaborated.

Phoenix Raceway has played host to the title-deciding race for four years now. While the venue has managed to remain sold out for the past seven seasons, it is notable that the track is owned by the governance itself.

NASCAR spent $178 million in 2018 to revamp the facility and the decision to keep the title race at the venue for as long as it has stayed could be an attempt at recouping costs, or making profits on their investment. With the 2025 schedule already set, it remains to be seen how the story unfolds as the 2026 season approaches.

What exactly did Hamlin and Harvick demand?

“I wish we would rotate the last race. I think Homestead! That’d be cool. I wish there was some sort of three-year rotation that you got to mix that up so it wasn’t hey we ran this track last year we’ve got really good notes we’re going to be good,” opined the former Cup Series regular and 2014 champion.

23XI Racing co-owner and driver for Joe Gibbs Racing, Denny Hamlin on the other hand added, “Challenge these drivers at multiple different racetracks. I mean, I don’t care if you put a road course in the championship round. At least, your crowning achievement champion off a larger sample size.”

While the general fan sentiment surrounding the issue has also been in favor of the two drivers of the sport, what the governing body decides at the end of the day remains out of anyone’s control.