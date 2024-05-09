Tony Stewart’s NASCAR Cup Ownership in Danger? How Team Is Coping Amid Murmurs of Sale

Stewart-Haas Racing could be more than just downsizing in the 2025 Cup Series season. With Michael McDowell’s switch from Front Row Motorsports to Spire Motorsports kicking off the silly season earlier than usual, the spotlight is on the Tony Stewart co-owned outfit amongst others. The team has been struggling on the race track and as things stand, damages more severe than expected look likely.

According to Sportsnaut’s Matt Weaver, the team has put up its buildings and entire operations in the market for sale in addition to charters. Notably, Stewart hasn’t penned a manufacturer alliance for 2025 with any of the car makers in the sport yet. Such turbulence can have a strong impact on the performances of the current drivers in the garage.

However, crew chief Rodney Childers insists that his group is focused on the job at hand. He said, “Everybody on this #4 team came here to build something special. We came here to win races. We came here to win a championship, to sit on poles, to do a lot of cool things and we’ve all done that.” Going forward, the goal is to continue doing the same and be a team that the rest of the garage looks up to, he says.

Childers reiterated that he told his men that the things happening in the background were going to unfold whether they wanted to or not and that focusing on the track performance was all that mattered. The face of the #4 team is rookie driver Josh Berry. He currently sits 23rd on the points table with no wins, top-5s, or top-10s. His counterparts in the team aren’t faring much better either.

Can Stewart-Haas Racing pick up performance before things get out of hand?

With every passing week, the team’s top brass continue getting reasons as to why they ought to move ahead and greenlight the move. After the first 12 races of the season, Chase Briscoe stands highest on the table in 14th place. He is followed by Noah Gragson in 19th and Ryan Preece in 29th. While neither driver has found the victory lane yet, the void cannot be attributed to them alone.

Any team running the Ford Mustang Dark Horse hasn’t managed to figure out the route to winning. But the corner that Stewart-Haas Racing is in, is tighter than the others are. Should the team’s charters go up for sale officially, Trackhouse Racing, 23XI Racing, and Front Row Motorsports will be the top teams interested. Tony Stewart will be keeping his fingers crossed for better results in the coming races.