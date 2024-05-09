mobile app bar

Colby Covington Reveals How UFC Champ Jon Jones Once Hid From USADA for 12 Hours to Evade Testing

Souvik Roy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Colby Covington Reveals How UFC Champ Jon Jones Once Hid From USADA for 12 Hours to Evade Testing

Colby Covington and Jon Jones

credits: IMAGO

Colby Covington and Jon Jones used to be friends. It would be hard to imagine now since Covington has been claiming that the heavyweight champion once hid from USADA for 12 hours. Chaos chose ‘The Rush With Maxx Crosby’ YouTube podcast to accuse Jones of, well, hiding.

Covington initially mentioned how he had known ‘Bones’ since college, aiming to claim the authenticity of his words. Now fans may already know that Jones’ UFC career has been through multiple controversies, including PED usage, despite being one of the best in the sport. ‘Bones’ has also tested positive for them previously.

But knowing Convington, there’s always a bit more sauce to the story when he’s the one telling it.

This time the 36-year-old has claimed that Jones once got terrified of the USADA officials as they visited his training facility to test him. Covington also disclosed how the Rochester native “hid” himself “under the cage” of his training facility for 12 to 14 hours to avoid getting tested.

“He’s [Jones is] the guy who hides under the cage for 12 to 14 hours when the USADA comes to drug test him. There’s a notorious story…”

View on Website

As saucy as that was, it was still the least controversial thing he’s said in a month. Now, if you are confused about the beef between Jones and Covington, know that it goes a long way.

Jon Jones started it?

It started when Jon Jones, during a UFC 247 presser, disputed Covington’s claims that he had been roommates with ‘Bones’ for two years during their time at the Central Iowa Community College. Jones had chosen that moment to disclose that he had shared a room with Covington just for one semester.

View on Website

Covington’s lie about the time during which they were roommates might not be the only reason behind the feud. The two seemingly have unfinished business from before, while they used to wrestle together. Regardless, Jones doesn’t seem to care. Right now, he just has bigger fish to fry.

About the author

Souvik Roy

Souvik Roy

facebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

The coveted boxing bout between Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson in 2002 was the first combat sports event that Souvik ever witnessed. However, he fell for the UFC when he knew about it in 2010. After starting as an occasional viewer back then, Souvik has been watching UFC events almost regularly from late 2017. He began his career as a UFC(MMA) and combat sports journalist in the year 2022 after gathering a lot of valuable knowledge about MMA and a few other combat sports disciplines. He has written more than 1300 articles about various UFC and other combat sports events prior to joining The SportsRush. Apart from being a journalist, Souvik is also an ardent fan of the UFC. Hence, he always looks to have conversations about the same with others. He has a deep affinity for striking part of MMA and other combat sports and Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier is the warrior of his choice in the current UFC roster. Souvik also serves as the Lead Vocalist of a rock band during his time free from publishing reports.

Read more from Souvik Roy

Share this article

Don’t miss these