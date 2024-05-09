Colby Covington Reveals How UFC Champ Jon Jones Once Hid From USADA for 12 Hours to Evade Testing

Colby Covington and Jon Jones used to be friends. It would be hard to imagine now since Covington has been claiming that the heavyweight champion once hid from USADA for 12 hours. Chaos chose ‘The Rush With Maxx Crosby’ YouTube podcast to accuse Jones of, well, hiding.

Covington initially mentioned how he had known ‘Bones’ since college, aiming to claim the authenticity of his words. Now fans may already know that Jones’ UFC career has been through multiple controversies, including PED usage, despite being one of the best in the sport. ‘Bones’ has also tested positive for them previously.

But knowing Convington, there’s always a bit more sauce to the story when he’s the one telling it.

This time the 36-year-old has claimed that Jones once got terrified of the USADA officials as they visited his training facility to test him. Covington also disclosed how the Rochester native “hid” himself “under the cage” of his training facility for 12 to 14 hours to avoid getting tested.

“He’s [Jones is] the guy who hides under the cage for 12 to 14 hours when the USADA comes to drug test him. There’s a notorious story…”

As saucy as that was, it was still the least controversial thing he’s said in a month. Now, if you are confused about the beef between Jones and Covington, know that it goes a long way.

Jon Jones started it?

It started when Jon Jones, during a UFC 247 presser, disputed Covington’s claims that he had been roommates with ‘Bones’ for two years during their time at the Central Iowa Community College. Jones had chosen that moment to disclose that he had shared a room with Covington just for one semester.

Covington’s lie about the time during which they were roommates might not be the only reason behind the feud. The two seemingly have unfinished business from before, while they used to wrestle together. Regardless, Jones doesn’t seem to care. Right now, he just has bigger fish to fry.