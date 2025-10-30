NASCAR Cup Series Championship Prize Money: Total Purse Value for the 2025 Title Decider at Phoenix

Mar 9, 2025; Avondale, Arizona, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell (20) leads driver William Byron (24) and the field for the restart of the Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Four drivers are ready to chase glory at NASCAR Championship Weekend from October 30 to November 2, as the ARCA Menards, Truck, Xfinity, and Cup Series crown their respective champions of the 2025 season. All eyes, though, are on the Cup Series, where, for the first time in the Next Gen era, no Team Penske driver will take the stage.

That absence will raise the bets even higher, with the eventual champion not only enjoying the success but also pocketing a massive payday. According to Bob Pockrass, the four Cup finalists, Denny Hamlin, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, and Kyle Larson, will compete for a total prize of $12,394,135, including all payouts, finishing positions, and charter bonuses. Last year, Joey Logano’s Phoenix win brought him $11,700,064, making this year’s purse the richest yet.

Purses for championship weekend, including all payouts, all positions. For Cup, includes all charter payouts: Cup: $12,394,135 Xfinity: $2,151,939 Truck: $1,160,400 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) October 29, 2025

The Xfinity Series finalists will also have plenty to race for, with $2,151,939 up for grabs, well above last season’s $1,772,722. Meanwhile, the Truck Series team will bye for a $1,160,400 payday, a significant jump from the $822,570 awarded a year ago.

Previewing the NASCAR Championship Finale at Phoenix

Since Kyle Larson’s 2021 Cup Championship win, Team Penske has largely ruled the finale stage. Logano captured the title in 2022 as the Next Gen era dawned on NASCAR, followed by Ryan Blaney’s run to glory in 2023 after finishing P2 behind Ross Chastain in the finale race.

Last year again, Logano pulled off one of the season’s most improbable turnarounds, earning a second life after being knocked out in the Round of 8 and reinstated when Alex Bowman was disqualified, before seizing the chance to go for the crown.

This season, though, the play looks different. Apart from William Byron, the other three contenders are returning to the championship finale after at least a two-year gap, while for Chase Briscoe, it marks the first title fight of his Cup career.

On paper, Denny Hamlin appears to be the driver to beat. Still chasing his first Cup Championship, he boasts a 10.6 average finish in 40 starts at Phoenix, with two wins and 17 top-five results. Larson sits close behind with a 10.7 average finish and one win in 22 starts at the 1-mile-long oval.

Byron ranks third among the four finalists, averaging 10.8 at Phoenix with one win in 15 starts. Briscoe, meanwhile, carries an 18.4 average finish across nine starts but does own a 2022 win at the track, proving that on the right day, he can steal the spotlight. It remains to be seen who takes home the biggest trophy in NASCAR this Sunday.