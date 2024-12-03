mobile app bar

FACT CHECK: Did Kyle Busch Really Give Erik Jones a Shot in NASCAR After a Defeat in the Snowball Derby?

Neha Dwivedi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
(L-R) NASCAR Cup Series drivers Erik Jones and Kyle Busch.

(L-R) NASCAR Cup Series drivers Erik Jones and Kyle Busch. Credits: © Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Erik Jones, currently under the banner of Jimmie Johnson’s Legacy Motor Club team, has been experiencing a series of lackluster seasons. To bolster his confidence, maybe a reminder of his impressive entry into NASCAR, often convoluted with Kyle Busch helping him, could be beneficial.

While it’s believed that Jones first caught the NASCAR community’s attention not when he outperformed Busch at the 2012 Snowball Derby, that’s not entirely true.

In that defining race, driving his own Erik Jones Racing #4 Super Late Model, the then 16-year-old outmaneuvered Busch during a crucial restart with just 20 laps remaining.

Following an intense battle, Jones made a decisive final pass with 17 laps left, propelling him to the forefront of his career’s biggest victory. The achievement initially catapulted him into the national spotlight, setting the stage for his subsequent NASCAR journey.

However, that was not the first time Busch learned about him. Rather, Jones had the chance to test a Kyle Busch Motorsports Super Late Model earlier that same season. The opportunity came up when Busch was unavailable for practice at the All-American 400 at Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville, and Jones was brought in to shake down the car in his absence.

The critical test session was orchestrated by spotter Branden Lines, who leveraged his relationship with KBM Super Late Model director Chris Gabehart, now the competition director of Joe Gibbs Racing. Reflecting on this moment in a 2017 interview, Jones shared,

“Branden was actually the guy that got me the opportunity in 2012 to do Nashville and shake down Kyle’s Late Model. Branden had a good relationship with Chris Gabehart and without running that test, Kyle probably wouldn’t have thought as much of me after we won the Derby.”

So, Jones’s ascent in the racing world was catalyzed by both his early test session and his subsequent triumph at the Snowball Derby. The duo of achievements paved the way for him to secure five starts in the Camping World Truck Series under the banner of Kyle Busch Motorsports.

It was in his final race of these five appearances, at Phoenix International Raceway, that Jones clinched a victory that turned heads across the racing community.

Notably, it captured the attention of David Wilson, the president and general manager of Toyota Racing Development.

Joe Gibbs had to be convinced to take a chance on Erik Jones

Jones’s entry into Toyota’s NASCAR driver development system was not a spur-of-the-moment decision. Lacking independent funding, Jones faced hurdles in advancing to the Cup Series without external support.

Despite the faith that both Wilson and Busch had in his potential, providing Jones with a direct route to the Cup Series was beyond their means alone.

It required concerted efforts and collaboration to bring Joe Gibbs on board. Reflecting on that time, the Cup Series team owner said, “It took a lot. It took a lot of trust in Kyle and David and Ed (Laukes) — everyone that spoke to his character and potential… It took everyone coming together and telling me that Erik was someone to believe in.”

Wilson highlighted the sense of duty they felt towards nurturing young talent, leading to the inception of the development program—a move Wilson had long asserted Toyota was reluctant to make.

Post Edited By:Rahul Ahluwalia

About the author

Neha Dwivedi

Neha Dwivedi

x-iconfacebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Neha Dwivedi is an experienced NASCAR Journalist at The SportsRush, having penned over 1900 articles on the sport to date. She was a seasoned writer long before she got into the world of NASCAR. Although she loves to see Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch win the races, she equally supports the emerging talents in the CARS Late Model and ARCA Menards Series.. For her work in NASCAR she has earned accolades from journalists like Susan Wade of The Athletic, as well as NASCAR drivers including Thad Moffit and Corey Lajoie. Her favorite moment from NASCAR was witnessing Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. win the championship trophies. Outside the racetrack world, Neha immerses herself in the literary world, exploring both fiction and non-fiction.

Share this article

Don’t miss these